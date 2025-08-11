Struggling With Credit Card Debt? See Why Citi Simplicity Just Won Our Top Balance Transfer Award
I watched a friend wipe out $10,000 in credit card debt using a 0% intro APR card.
She transferred her balance to a card offering a 0% intro APR, followed a 20-month payoff plan, and crushed her entire balance -- saving about $3,600 in interest in the process. It completely changed her financial future, and I couldn't be more proud of her.
This is why I'm such a big believer in balance transfer cards.
Right now, the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, is offering one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on the market -- a whopping 21 months on Balance Transfers. It just won our award for Best Balance Transfer Card of 2025, and here's why it could be a life saver for your debt, too.
Nearly two years of breathing room
The Citi Simplicity® Card gives you a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. After that, a regular 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) APR applies.
That's nearly two years where every dollar you pay goes toward crushing your debt balance -- not interest.
There's also no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR. So if you slip up and miss a payment, it won't increase your rate or void the 0% intro deal.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
Interest savings example
If you're not familiar with balance transfer cards, here's an example of how powerful they can be for paying off debt.
Let's say you owe $10,000 on a credit card right now with a 22% APR. And let's say you're making payments of $500 per month.
Here's the math comparing your current payment timeline and interest vs. transferring that balance to the Citi Simplicity® Card:
|Option
|Interest Paid
|Time to Pay Off
|Current 22% APR card
|$2,570
|26 months
|Switch to Citi Simplicity® Card
|$0
|21 months
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
But even after the intro balance transfer fee ($300), you're still ahead by over $2,200. And you're also debt-free five months earlier!
That's the power of a 0% intro APR card. They not only shorten your debt-free timeline, they can put thousands back in your pocket.
How to use a balance transfer card
To drastically increase your chances of success, it's best to make a payoff plan (and stick to it).
Here's a quick checklist of steps for your plan:
- Apply and get approved for Citi Simplicity® Card
- Transfer your balance within four months to qualify for the intro APR
- Divide your balance (plus the transfer fee) by the length of the balance transfer offer and plan to make at least that monthly payment.
- Avoid new purchases if possible. Your sole focus should be debt payoff, not spending on new stuff!
Balance transfer cards are a temporary tool to help reset your debt. If you seriously commit to your plan, you can be just like my friend who slashed her debt and never went back.
Why our team gave it a 4.9-star rating
Our team reviews and rates hundreds of credit cards each year.
The Citi Simplicity® Card took home the Best Balance Transfer Award for 2025, and got a 4.9 out of 5-star rating.
Here are the main reasons it is top rated:
- Generous 0% intro APR period: 21 months on Balance Transfers, one of the longest available.
- No penalty fees: You won't get hit with late charges or jacked-up interest rates
- No annual fee: The sole focus is paying off your debt, with as little interest and fees as possible.
Plus, the Citi Simplicity® Card lets you choose your own payment date. So you can match it to when you get paid, or whenever is convenient for you each month.
What are you waiting for?
Since becoming debt-free, my friend opened up a Roth IRA and started investing for retirement. She's gone from a negative net worth to a positive one -- and it's growing higher every single month.
All it took was rolling up her sleeves, making a plan, and using the right tool to help.
You can do the same.
Transfer your balance, ditch the high interest, and take the first step toward freedom today.
Our Research Expert
