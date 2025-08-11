Struggling With Credit Card Debt? See Why Citi Simplicity Just Won Our Top Balance Transfer Award

I watched a friend wipe out $10,000 in credit card debt using a 0% intro APR card.

She transferred her balance to a card offering a 0% intro APR, followed a 20-month payoff plan, and crushed her entire balance -- saving about $3,600 in interest in the process. It completely changed her financial future, and I couldn't be more proud of her.

This is why I'm such a big believer in balance transfer cards.

Right now, the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, is offering one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on the market -- a whopping 21 months on Balance Transfers. It just won our award for Best Balance Transfer Card of 2025, and here's why it could be a life saver for your debt, too.

Nearly two years of breathing room

The Citi Simplicity® Card gives you a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. After that, a regular 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) APR applies.

That's nearly two years where every dollar you pay goes toward crushing your debt balance -- not interest.

There's also no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR. So if you slip up and miss a payment, it won't increase your rate or void the 0% intro deal.