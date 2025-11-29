Struggling With Credit Card Debt? See Why Wells Fargo Reflect Just Won Our Top 0% Intro APR Award
If you're stuck in credit card debt, you're not alone. The average U.S. household carries about $9,326 in credit card balances, and nationwide debt recently crossed $1.2 trillion.
That kind of weight isn't just financial -- it's emotional, too.
High interest rates make it feel like you're running up an escalator traveling downwards. For every two steps forward, you travel backwards two steps because interest eats up so much of your monthly payment.
That's why a long intro APR offer -- like the one from the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- can be such a valuable tool to help you break the cycle and finally make real progress.
Why the Wells Fargo Reflect Card won Best 0% Intro APR Card for 2026
At Motley Fool Money, our team reviews hundreds of top credit cards each year. And the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card just earned our top spot for Best 0% APR Credit Card in the 2026 awards.
Why? Because it gives you something most cards don't: time to breathe.
Here's what the current offer includes:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
- Applies to both purchases and balance transfers made within 120 days
- Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee
That means you could go all of 2026 -- and well into 2027 -- without paying a penny in interest.
Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card with 25% APR. Moving it to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and paying it off during the intro period could save you over $1,500 in interest, even after the transfer fee.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
One simple focus: helping you pay off debt
A lot of credit cards try to woo you with points, cash back, or travel perks. And that's great when you're debt-free and spending strategically.
But if you're carrying a balance, those rewards aren't really "free." They're distractions -- and they can actually lead people to spend more while paying more in interest.
That's another reason we like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. Its sole focus is interest relief.
Still, you do get a couple handy extras:
- Up to $600 in cellphone protection, when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
- Personalized cash rewards offers via My Wells Fargo Deals -- where eligible purchases can earn statement credits
But the main feature is the long interest-free runway to catch up, breathe, and get ahead on your debt balance. It offers one of the longest windows across all the top balance transfer cards available today.
Is this card the right fit for you?
Before you apply, here are a few quick things to consider:
- There's a 5%, min: $5 balance transfer fee. For example, on a $6,000 transfer the fee would be $300. So factor this into your payoff plan.
- You'll likely need good to excellent credit (typically FICO 670+).
- Foreign transaction fees apply, so this isn't ideal for travel abroad.
- Pro tip: Don't make new purchases on the card if you're focused on paying down a transferred balance. Use it purely as a payoff tool if you can.
Everyone's debt situation is a little different. But if you're motivated to crush your debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you one of the longest timelines available to do it.
Make 2026 the year you take control
Being stuck in debt wears on your mood, your confidence, and your sense of freedom.
But it doesn't have to stay that way. You can break the cycle and gain control.
A long 0% APR offer gives you something rare: the chance to hit pause on interest and compounding pressure. It gives you the time to breathe and make real progress on your balance.
If you're ready to reset your finances, the right card could help you finally break the cycle.
Compare our top-rated 0% intro APR cards here and find the one that fits your payoff plan.
