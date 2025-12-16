Stuck at the Airport? Get Lounge Access With This Card
Ever found yourself stuck in a terminal with four hours to kill and nowhere to sit except that sticky seat by the public restrooms?
I've been there. And let me tell you -- once you've spent a delay inside an airport lounge instead of next to a charging pole, there's no going back.
If travel is part of your life -- even just a couple of times a year -- there's one card that can unlock the experience: the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).
Access to 1,300+ Priority Pass and Capital One lounges
Airport lounges aren't just about free snacks and comfy seats (though those help).
It's about escaping the chaos. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card gives you access to two lounge networks:
- Capital One Lounges -- Modern, upscale lounges with high-speed wifi, chef-inspired food, craft cocktails, and even shower suites. Currently, Capital One Lounges are open in New York (JFK), Las Vegas (LAS), Washington Dulles (IAD), Washington National (DCA), Denver (DEN), and Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW), with more locations already in the pipeline.
- Priority Pass Lounges -- 1,300+ lounges worldwide, from JFK to Singapore. Includes airport restaurants and mini-suites in some airports.
Having access to Priority Pass and Capital One Lounges means you'll always have a quiet spot to recharge, snack, and escape the chaos.
If you've ever shelled out $20+ for a soggy airport sandwich, you'll understand why this is such a big win.
Why the annual fee basically pays for itself
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but it's surprisingly easy to come out ahead with all the perks inside the benefits package.
Here's what's included:
- $300 annual credit for travel booked through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100)
- Up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases outside bonus categories, plus elevated rewards on travel
- Trip delay, interruption, and rental car insurance that rivals top premium cards (these are network benefits)
If you book just one $300 trip per year through Capital One Travel (flights, hotels, etc.), the rest of these perks are basically gravy.
I look at it like this: the annual fee can be offset, then treats you to a better travel experience any time you fly.
A limited-time offer that could cover your next trip
Here's the current massive limited-time offer: Earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.
That's worth $1,000 in travel.
Capital One miles are extremely flexible. You can book travel directly through their portal, use points to cover past travel purchases, or transfer to 15+ airline and hotel partners (including Air Canada, British Airways, and Wyndham Hotels).
If you've got a big trip coming up -- or even just holiday travel -- this limited-time offer could cover a huge chunk of it.
Just make sure you put all your normal spending on the card as soon as you receive it. You'll want to meet the minimum spending requirements as soon as possible to get those bonus miles!
Make the airport part of the vacation
People with lounge access are rarely in a rush. In fact, they purposefully get to the airport early, just to soak in all the goodies available in the lounge.
If you travel a few times a year -- and have excellent credit -- the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card can easily transform long waits into a part of the trip you actually enjoy.
