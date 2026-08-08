Ted Lasso Season 4 Is Here -- Watch It Free With This Chase Sapphire Preferred Perk
"Ted Lasso" is back, and I'm giddy like a schoolgirl. After three years away, Season 4 kicked off on Apple TV this week, and our favorite mustachioed optimist has swapped the men's squad for a brand-new challenge. I've rewatched every season more times than I'd care to admit in print, so Aug. 5 hit my calendar like a Richmond home match.
Here's the twist even Ted wouldn't see coming. If you carry the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), you can watch the entire season without paying a single dime for Apple TV. I've had Chase cards in my wallet for years, and this is one of those perks that makes me grin like Dani Rojas.
Let me break it down.
Ted Lasso Season 4 deets
Season 4 picks up with Ted returning to AFC Richmond, this time coaching the club's scrappy new second-division women's team. The old gang is back too -- Rebecca, Roy Kent, Keeley, Coach Beard and Higgins. Sadly, Jamie Tartt (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) isn't returning.
The show that hauled in 13 Emmys the first time around clearly still believes. Here's the quick rundown for your watch party planning:
- Premiered: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, on Apple TV
- Episodes: 10 total, dropping weekly on Wednesdays through Oct. 7
- The setup: Ted takes on Richmond's new second-division women's team, underdog spirit fully intact
Call me a nerd, but I actually have a "Believe" sign on my wall at home. My kids love it, even though they're too young to see the show and know what it is.
How the Chase Sapphire Preferred serves up Apple TV for free
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card recently updated its benefits package. And one sneaky little perk now included is a full year of complimentary Apple TV -- a perk worth about $156 -- as long as you activate it by Dec. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
Apple TV is home to some of my favorite TV shows, not just "Ted Lasso." "Drops of God" was awesome (I'm a wine lover) and "Shrinking" is a fun date night show (bring tissues out, my wife cried constantly).
Since new "Ted Lasso" episodes are being released weekly, you've got a couple months before all of season 4 is out. But the entire back catalog of old episodes is ready to binge if you're new, or rewatch if it's been a while.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
The $95 annual fee basically pays for itself
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a $95 annual fee. But, it's super easy to offset year after year.
The card comes with a $100 annual hotel credit for stays booked through Chase Travel. Just booking a single trip and using that credit will already cover the annual fee -- with five bucks left to spare. Boom.
The rewards keep the momentum going, too. You earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs). And Chase recently added 3X on gas & EV charging, as well as 3X on vacation homes, making its earning rates better than ever.
Rack up points on your barbecue-sauce-level dinners, then cash them in on your next getaway. It's no wonder the card earned a perfect 5.0 rating in our 2026 reviews.
Believe in a card that earns its keep
Ted spends every episode teaching Richmond to believe… And I believe in a travel card that covers its own annual fee and streams my No. 1 comfort show for free. That's a rare combo, and it's exactly why it's a crowd favorite for travelers.
If you want more ways to turn everyday spending into trips (and yes, TV), take a look at our favorite travel cards and find the one that fits your style.
Now if you'll excuse me -- Richmond's about to kick off, and my couch is calling.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.