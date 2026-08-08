Ted Lasso Season 4 Is Here -- Watch It Free With This Chase Sapphire Preferred Perk

"Ted Lasso" is back, and I'm giddy like a schoolgirl. After three years away, Season 4 kicked off on Apple TV this week, and our favorite mustachioed optimist has swapped the men's squad for a brand-new challenge. I've rewatched every season more times than I'd care to admit in print, so Aug. 5 hit my calendar like a Richmond home match.

Here's the twist even Ted wouldn't see coming. If you carry the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), you can watch the entire season without paying a single dime for Apple TV. I've had Chase cards in my wallet for years, and this is one of those perks that makes me grin like Dani Rojas.

Let me break it down.

Ted Lasso Season 4 deets

Season 4 picks up with Ted returning to AFC Richmond, this time coaching the club's scrappy new second-division women's team. The old gang is back too -- Rebecca, Roy Kent, Keeley, Coach Beard and Higgins. Sadly, Jamie Tartt (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) isn't returning.

The show that hauled in 13 Emmys the first time around clearly still believes. Here's the quick rundown for your watch party planning:

Premiered: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, on Apple TV

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, on Apple TV Episodes: 10 total, dropping weekly on Wednesdays through Oct. 7

10 total, dropping weekly on Wednesdays through Oct. 7 The setup: Ted takes on Richmond's new second-division women's team, underdog spirit fully intact

Call me a nerd, but I actually have a "Believe" sign on my wall at home. My kids love it, even though they're too young to see the show and know what it is.

How the Chase Sapphire Preferred serves up Apple TV for free

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card recently updated its benefits package. And one sneaky little perk now included is a full year of complimentary Apple TV -- a perk worth about $156 -- as long as you activate it by Dec. 31, 2026. Terms apply.

Apple TV is home to some of my favorite TV shows, not just "Ted Lasso." "Drops of God" was awesome (I'm a wine lover) and "Shrinking" is a fun date night show (bring tissues out, my wife cried constantly).

Since new "Ted Lasso" episodes are being released weekly, you've got a couple months before all of season 4 is out. But the entire back catalog of old episodes is ready to binge if you're new, or rewatch if it's been a while.