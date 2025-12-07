10 Things You Should Always Buy at a Dollar Store
Save on everyday essentials
According to Consumer Reports, shopping at dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar, can save you an average of 29% over national brands.
While it's true that dollar stores don't always offer the lowest prices, there are a few items you can get to reliably save a buck or two. Here are 10 purchases you should always make at a dollar store.
1. School (and office) supplies
Whether you're constantly buying school supplies for the kids or have a home office, you know how quickly you can burn through pens, pencils, notebook paper, and more.
Fortunately, most dollar stores have an entire aisle dedicated to all things school and office. You might even turn to a dollar store for larger items like book bags and lunch boxes.
2. Cleaning supplies
It's possible to clean your home for a fraction of the price by getting cleaning supplies from one of the thousands of discount dollar stores nationwide.
Whether you're looking for toilet bowl cleaner, cleaning rags, or a mopping solution, dollar stores probably have you covered.
3. Candy
If you haven't been in a dollar store recently, you might not know that most stores have a shockingly large selection of candy.
So next time you bribe the kids or indulge your sweet tooth, you can pay less by checking out a dollar store.
4. Greeting cards
If you're keeping an eye on your checking account and are shocked by the sky-high prices on today's greeting cards, you'll be glad to know that dollar stores offer a great selection.
Instead of paying up to $10 for a single card, you can pick up a perfectly lovely card for $1. Not bad.
5. Gift bags
A Hallmark gift bag at Kohl's costs $5 or more. Fortunately, you can still find a great selection for $1 each at most dollar stores.
Even at "dollar" stores that don't strictly stick with $1 price tags, you can still purchase gift bags for less than one-third the price you would pay elsewhere.
6. Party supplies
If you're throwing a party, you know that nearly everything you buy -- including crepe paper streamers, paper plates, paper cups, and candles -- will only be used once before they're tossed in a bin somewhere.
Why pay more than necessary for one-time-use products, especially when you can purchase them at a dollar store?
7. Storage containers
Whether you've always been into organizing or are planning to give your entire home a makeover, you'll want to check out the prices on storage containers at a dollar store.
For example, Dollar General sells woven plastic storage bins for cheap, making it easy to organize toys, kitchen supplies, personal items, and more.
8. Vases and flower pots
While many of the best deals at dollar stores involve one-time-use products like wrapping paper and party supplies, more permanent products available at many dollar stores are vases and flower pots.
Whether you're looking for a vase for your kitchen or flower pots for your patio, checking a dollar store first could pay off nicely.
9. Toiletries for guests
If you're one of those hosts who works hard to make guests feel comfortable, you can put an impressive basket of supplies together for a song at a dollar store.
Pick up a wicker basket or small container on one aisle and fill it with a spare toothbrush, floss, small shampoo and conditioner, and other everyday items a guest to your home may forget to bring. It's an easy way to impress people without spending more than $10.
10. Deodorant
If you or a partner are into sports or you have teenagers at home, you know how much deodorant your household goes through in one year. Deodorant is another product most dollar stores stock at a deep discount.
If you're going to pay more for something, it probably ought to be something fun. When was the last time you heard someone describe deodorant as fun?
