The 0% Intro APR Card That Wins for Almost Every Type of Borrower

That covers the person financing a big purchase, the person crushing old debt, or the person hit with a surprise bill. Here's how it plays out for each.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ) is the 0% intro APR card that I recommend most, because it fits the widest range of borrowers. It gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, and it has a $0 annual fee. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The big purchase you'd rather not pay off all at once

A colleague of mine used the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to buy about $5,000 of new vinyl flooring during a home remodel. He split the entire cost across the intro APR window and paid the whole thing off without a cent of interest.

The average credit card charges about 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research. Financing that same $5,000 at a typical rate, and clearing it in 21 months, would have cost him over a thousand dollars.

It's the same flooring and the same payoff date, with about $1,000 less going to interest.

The high-interest debt you're ready to wipe out

A friend I coached out of debt used a 0% intro APR card like this as one piece of a bigger plan. His existing credit card debt was so big that it took more than one transfer card to clear it.

The 0% intro APR window on balance transfers hit "pause" on his interest. And once interest stopped eating his payments, he attacked the balance hard, and today he's debt-free and thriving.

He credits those balance transfers with saving him thousands in interest, and the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's long intro APR window did a lot of that work.

Balance transfers charge a one-time fee, usually around 3% to 5% of the amount you move. On a high-rate balance you'll clear inside the window, that fee is small next to the interest you'd otherwise pay. If you want to compare your options, start with the best balance transfer cards.

The surprise expense that lands at the worst time

A 0% intro APR card gives you breathing room when an unplanned bill hits and your cash is tight. Picture a busted transmission, an emergency vet visit, or a dental bill you didn't see coming. Putting it on a card that charges no interest for nearly two years buys you time to pay it down.

The alternative is ugly. Charging an emergency to a regular card and carrying it stacks interest on top of an already stressful expense. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card lets you handle the surprise now and spread the cost without an interest penalty.

Why the Wells Fargo Reflect Card wins for most borrowers

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card wins broadly because its 0% intro APR covers both purchases and qualifying balance transfers for a full 21 months from account opening (after which a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies). Most 0% intro APR cards lean one way or the other.

That long runway on both balance transfers and new purchases is why it earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.

It isn't built for everything. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn rewards, and there's no welcome offer, so it's a weak pick for everyday spending once your balance is gone. Think of it as a tool built for one job, not your forever card.

Read our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review to confirm the latest terms before you apply. For most borrowers with a plan, that's nearly two years of runway working in your favor from day one.