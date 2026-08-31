The 0% Intro APR Card That Wins for People Who Need More Than 18 Months

It also won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.

If you need a longer no-interest window, the best option right now is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ). It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

Most balance transfer cards give you 12 to 18 months of 0% intro APR. That's a fair bit of breathing room, but can still be a tight window for folks with larger balances.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Here's the monthly difference between 18 months versus 21 months of 0% intro APR, at various balances.

The longer your 0% intro APR window is, the lower the monthly payment needed to clear your full balance with zero interest.

In either scenario above, you still clear the balance inside the 0% intro APR window. But with 21 months of no interest you've got a smaller monthly payment to work with.

On a $7,000 balance, it frees up about $56 a month. For a tight budget, it's a big difference. The average credit card charges 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research, so every extra month without interest counts.

Why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card wins for a longer runway

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).

That's one of the longest windows you'll find on any card right now. And since it applies to both new purchases and balance transfers, it can handle a wide range of debt situations.

One note for balance transfers: The balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5, which sits on the high end. Read our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review for more details.

Who the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is best for

I mostly recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card if you're carrying $4,000 or more in credit card debt and want the most interest relief time to pay it off. If your budget is tight, this card can offer slightly lower monthly payments inside the 0% intro APR window.

It's also a smart pick if you've got a large purchase coming up and want to take advantage of no-interest financing. Just make sure you pay off the entire balance within the promo window, or you'll be charged the regular APR on any remaining balance.

This isn't a rewards card. You won't earn cash back or a welcome offer. It's built for old and new debt pay-off. You can compare all the top 0% intro APR cards available right now to see how it stacks up.

A lower-fee option for balance transfers only

If you're only looking to transfer existing debt and are fee conscious, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is worth a look. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That beats the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's 5%, min: $5 fee.

That lower fee is one reason it won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026.

There's one important limit, though. The intro APR offer window for new purchases is much shorter. So it's really only a great fit for balance transfers.