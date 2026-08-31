The 0% Intro APR Card That Wins for People Who Need More Than 18 Months
Most balance transfer cards give you 12 to 18 months of 0% intro APR. That's a fair bit of breathing room, but can still be a tight window for folks with larger balances.
If you need a longer no-interest window, the best option right now is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
It also won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How a longer payoff window lowers your monthly payment
The longer your 0% intro APR window is, the lower the monthly payment needed to clear your full balance with zero interest.
Here's the monthly difference between 18 months versus 21 months of 0% intro APR, at various balances.
|Balance
|Monthly Payment (18 Months)
|Monthly Payment (21 Months)
|Monthly Savings
|$3,000
|$167
|$143
|$24
|$5,000
|$278
|$238
|$40
|$7,000
|$389
|$333
|$56
In either scenario above, you still clear the balance inside the 0% intro APR window. But with 21 months of no interest you've got a smaller monthly payment to work with.
On a $7,000 balance, it frees up about $56 a month. For a tight budget, it's a big difference. The average credit card charges 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research, so every extra month without interest counts.
Why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card wins for a longer runway
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).
That's one of the longest windows you'll find on any card right now. And since it applies to both new purchases and balance transfers, it can handle a wide range of debt situations.
One note for balance transfers: The balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5, which sits on the high end. Read our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review for more details.
Who the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is best for
I mostly recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card if you're carrying $4,000 or more in credit card debt and want the most interest relief time to pay it off. If your budget is tight, this card can offer slightly lower monthly payments inside the 0% intro APR window.
It's also a smart pick if you've got a large purchase coming up and want to take advantage of no-interest financing. Just make sure you pay off the entire balance within the promo window, or you'll be charged the regular APR on any remaining balance.
This isn't a rewards card. You won't earn cash back or a welcome offer. It's built for old and new debt pay-off. You can compare all the top 0% intro APR cards available right now to see how it stacks up.
A lower-fee option for balance transfers only
If you're only looking to transfer existing debt and are fee conscious, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is worth a look. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That beats the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's 5%, min: $5 fee.
That lower fee is one reason it won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026.
There's one important limit, though. The intro APR offer window for new purchases is much shorter. So it's really only a great fit for balance transfers.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Give yourself the longest runway you can
When your balance is big enough that 18 months feels tight, three extra months can change everything. A lower monthly payment is easier to stick to, and sticking to it is the whole game.
For most people who need real time to get out from under debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the longest, cleanest runway to do it.
See all of the best balance transfer offers right now, and find the perfect match for your situation.
FAQs
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You'll start paying interest at the card's regular APR on whatever balance is left. That's why a longer 0% window matters -- it lowers the payment you need to finish in time.
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Temporarily, yes. A balance transfer can cause a small dip from the new application. But over time it can actually help your credit score since paying down debt lowers your credit utilization.
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You can, but it's not recommended. First off, new purchases make your payoff math harder to stick to. Also, you'll use up more of your available credit limit, which can hurt your credit score further.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.