The $179 Per Month Difference Between a 12-Month and 21-Month 0% Intro APR
I review 0% intro APR offers constantly. And one thing I notice people overlook often is how much the promo period length affects the minimum payment you need every month to fully clear your debt -- without paying any interest.
Here's what I mean. Let's say you're carrying $5,000 in credit card debt and you're deciding between a 12-month and a 21-month 0% intro APR card.
Both offers would pause interest entirely. But they require very different monthly payments to pay off your balance before the intro period ends:
|Intro APR Window
|Monthly Payment Needed to Pay Off $5,000
|12 months
|$417 per month
|18 months
|$278 per month
|21 months
|$238 per month
That's a $179/month difference between a 12-month and 21-month window. And for a lot of people, that gap is the difference between a plan that's realistic and one that falls apart later.
How to pick the right window for your budget
A 0% intro APR card saves you the most interest if you can pay off the full balance during the promo window.
So picking the right window isn't just a nice-to-have. It's the whole game.
If your budget can handle $400+ per month toward debt, a 12-month card might be fine to cover a $5,000 balance. You might even come out ahead with a card that also earns rewards.
But if you want the most breathing room possible, a 21-month 0% intro APR window makes more sense. It will require lower minimum payments to clear any debt without paying interest.
See all of today's top 0% intro APR offers here.
Two cards worth considering right now
Based on current offers, these are some standouts to consider:
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card -- for anyone who wants to earn rewards while they pay down debt
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
The offer: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Who it's best for: Someone who can realistically pay off their debt balance within 15 billing cycles, and wants a long-term rewards card to keep after the intro period ends.
There's also a welcome offer after meeting the spending minimum, no annual fee, and no foreign transaction fees. It's not a pure debt payoff card, but if you're someone who'll want a rewards card in your wallet long-term anyway, this is a smart way to bridge the gap.
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- for anyone transferring a balance and needs maximum runway
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
The offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases). A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Who it's best for: Anyone carrying a balance who needs as much time as possible to pay it down -- without any distractions from rewards or perks.
This card won our Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 award, and has one of the longest intro APR offers we've ever seen -- nearly two full years of interest-free breathing room. Using the math above, a $5,000 balance only requires about $238/month to pay off in full before the intro period ends.
There's no rewards program -- this card is built for one thing, and it does that one thing very well.
Find the card that fits your payoff plan
A $5,000 balance needs a $417 per month payment to clear in 12 months. But only a $238 per month payment to clear in 21 months.
Take your time running the math on your situation and payoff plan. Start with your monthly budget and how much you can afford, then choose the best-fitting card offer from there.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.