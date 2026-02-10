The 3 Best 0% Intro APR Cards for Paying Off Debt Right Now

If you're staring down a credit card balance with a double-digit interest rate, you're not alone.

According to the Federal Reserve, the average APR on credit cards hovers right around 21%. This means if you're making minimum monthly payments, you're likely paying more towards interest than paying down your balance.

The good news is that there's a way to hit pause on those interest charges. 0% intro APR credit cards give you a window where every dollar you pay goes toward your balance, not interest.

Here are the top ones I recommend right now, specifically good for balance transfers in 2026.

1. Best for long-term debt payoff: Citi Simplicity® Card

If you need the longest runway to chip away at a large balance, the Citi Simplicity® Card is hard to beat.

It offers one of the longest intro APR periods on balance transfers available right now -- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers -- which means more time to pay down debt without worrying about interest creeping in. Note that a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

Even better, it has no late fees and no penalty APR. This gives you a little breathing room if you ever miss a due date. (Though I still recommend setting autopay reminders.)

What makes it great:

Extra-long 0% intro APR period on balance transfers

Lower balance transfer fee than many competing cards

$0 annual fee and no penalty APR for missed payments

This card doesn't earn rewards, but if your goal is aggressive debt payoff, rewards can wait.