The 3 Best 0% Intro APR Cards for Paying Off Debt Right Now

Published on Feb. 10, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

If you're staring down a credit card balance with a double-digit interest rate, you're not alone.

According to the Federal Reserve, the average APR on credit cards hovers right around 21%. This means if you're making minimum monthly payments, you're likely paying more towards interest than paying down your balance.

The good news is that there's a way to hit pause on those interest charges. 0% intro APR credit cards give you a window where every dollar you pay goes toward your balance, not interest.

Here are the top ones I recommend right now, specifically good for balance transfers in 2026.

1. Best for long-term debt payoff: Citi Simplicity® Card

If you need the longest runway to chip away at a large balance, the Citi Simplicity® Card is hard to beat.

It offers one of the longest intro APR periods on balance transfers available right now -- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers -- which means more time to pay down debt without worrying about interest creeping in. Note that a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

Even better, it has no late fees and no penalty APR. This gives you a little breathing room if you ever miss a due date. (Though I still recommend setting autopay reminders.)

What makes it great:

  • Extra-long 0% intro APR period on balance transfers
  • Lower balance transfer fee than many competing cards
  • $0 annual fee and no penalty APR for missed payments

This card doesn't earn rewards, but if your goal is aggressive debt payoff, rewards can wait.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Citi Simplicity® Card

Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi Simplicity® Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • No late fees
    • No penalty APR
    • Choose your own payment date
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock

2. Best for flexibility: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is another top contender, especially if you want coverage on both balance transfers and new purchases. The intro APR period is very generous on both.

You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. At the end of the intro period, a regular ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.

It's a great pick if you're carrying old debt and also expecting a few new purchases soon.

That said, be careful: If your goal is to crush existing debt, try to avoid racking up new charges. New purchases can dilute your focus and make tracking progress harder.

What makes it great:

  • Long 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (afterwards a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply)
  • Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
  • Annual fee: $0

If you stay disciplined and use this as a tool -- not a temptation -- it can give you some serious financial breathing room.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

    Read Full Review
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

3. Best for intro APR on balance transfers + rewards: Discover it® Chrome

Not many 0% intro APR cards come with cash back perks. But the Discover it® Chrome does.

It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers (but only 6 months on purchases). A 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro periods.

It's a great pick for someone looking to pay down debt and still earn something back along the way.

As for rewards: You'll earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

It also has a unique Cashback Match offer for new cardholders where Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

If you're managing both new expenses and old balances, this card can work double duty.

Discover it® Chrome

Apply Now for Discover it® Chrome

On Discover's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Discover it® Chrome
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Discover it® Chrome

On Discover's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 6 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months

Regular APR

17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

1% - 2% Cashback

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

  • The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

    • Welcome bonus offer
    • Gas and restaurants rewards
    • 0% intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • Low cash back rates
    • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
    • Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
    • Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
    • Redeem cash back for any amount
    • No annual fee.
    • Terms and conditions apply.

Apply now, and crush your debt in 2026

Paying off debt isn't always easy -- but choosing the right tool can make a big difference. A 0% intro APR card gives you time, space, and a plan.

Each of these cards offers something slightly different, depending on your situation.

If you're ready to take control of your credit card debt, check out our top balance transfer credit cards here and start comparing offers. A better financial future starts with one good decision.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.