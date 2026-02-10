The 3 Best 0% Intro APR Cards for Paying Off Debt Right Now
If you're staring down a credit card balance with a double-digit interest rate, you're not alone.
According to the Federal Reserve, the average APR on credit cards hovers right around 21%. This means if you're making minimum monthly payments, you're likely paying more towards interest than paying down your balance.
The good news is that there's a way to hit pause on those interest charges. 0% intro APR credit cards give you a window where every dollar you pay goes toward your balance, not interest.
Here are the top ones I recommend right now, specifically good for balance transfers in 2026.
1. Best for long-term debt payoff: Citi Simplicity® Card
If you need the longest runway to chip away at a large balance, the Citi Simplicity® Card is hard to beat.
It offers one of the longest intro APR periods on balance transfers available right now -- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers -- which means more time to pay down debt without worrying about interest creeping in. Note that a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
Even better, it has no late fees and no penalty APR. This gives you a little breathing room if you ever miss a due date. (Though I still recommend setting autopay reminders.)
What makes it great:
- Extra-long 0% intro APR period on balance transfers
- Lower balance transfer fee than many competing cards
- $0 annual fee and no penalty APR for missed payments
This card doesn't earn rewards, but if your goal is aggressive debt payoff, rewards can wait.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
2. Best for flexibility: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is another top contender, especially if you want coverage on both balance transfers and new purchases. The intro APR period is very generous on both.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. At the end of the intro period, a regular ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.
It's a great pick if you're carrying old debt and also expecting a few new purchases soon.
That said, be careful: If your goal is to crush existing debt, try to avoid racking up new charges. New purchases can dilute your focus and make tracking progress harder.
What makes it great:
- Long 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (afterwards a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply)
- Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Annual fee: $0
If you stay disciplined and use this as a tool -- not a temptation -- it can give you some serious financial breathing room.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Best for intro APR on balance transfers + rewards: Discover it® Chrome
Not many 0% intro APR cards come with cash back perks. But the Discover it® Chrome does.
It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers (but only 6 months on purchases). A 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro periods.
It's a great pick for someone looking to pay down debt and still earn something back along the way.
As for rewards: You'll earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
It also has a unique Cashback Match offer for new cardholders where Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
If you're managing both new expenses and old balances, this card can work double duty.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Apply now, and crush your debt in 2026
Paying off debt isn't always easy -- but choosing the right tool can make a big difference. A 0% intro APR card gives you time, space, and a plan.
Each of these cards offers something slightly different, depending on your situation.
If you're ready to take control of your credit card debt, check out our top balance transfer credit cards here and start comparing offers. A better financial future starts with one good decision.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.