The 3 Best 0% Intro APR Cards for Paying Off Holiday Debt
Holiday debt is pretty common. A few extra gifts, a couple of flights, one too many "we deserve this" splurges -- and suddenly January shows up with a balance you didn't plan for.
Here's the good news: the faster you knock it out, the more momentum you build all year long. And when interest isn't dragging you down, every payment actually moves the needle. That's where a smart 0% intro APR balance transfer card comes in.
My team tracks rates and card offers daily, and these three are our top recommendations for 2026.
1. Citi Simplicity® Card: Our top balance transfer pick for 2026
The Citi Simplicity® Card earned the 2026 award for Best Balance Transfer Credit Card in the annual Motley Fool Money Awards. It has one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available, and some of the lowest fees.
This Citi card has a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers; a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies after. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
If your goal is to be done with holiday debt and move on, the Citi Simplicity® Card keeps your plan simple.
After you've transferred a balance, the key move is setting a realistic monthly payment that clears the debt before the intro period ends.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Breathing room and flexibility
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of our favorite options for people who want the longest possible runway on both balance transfers and new purchases.
It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which is higher than some other balance transfer cards, but it's easily justifiable if you're tackling a large balance and saving a ton on interest.
The main benefit of a super-long intro APR period is that it lowers the monthly payment needed to fully clear your debt before the promo period ends. And for a lot of people, that's exactly what's needed after a spend-heavy season.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Discover it® Chrome: Shorter window, long-term upside
The Discover it® Chrome card has a slightly shorter 0% intro APR window than the two cards above, at 18 months. After the intro period, a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025 applies.
But this card adds something the previous two don't: ongoing rewards.
You'll earn:
- 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
That makes this card appealing if you're confident you can wipe out your balance in 18 months or less and want a keeper card after the debt is gone.
On top of that, with Discover's first-year Cashback Match for new cardholders, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. This effectively doubles your rewards for the first year without changing how you spend.
This card is a good fit for people who want a clean exit from holiday debt and a simple rewards card waiting on the other side. It's less about maximum time and more about long-term value.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.74% to 26.74% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Rates as of December 15, 2025.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Start 2026 with a smarter debt payoff plan
Don't let holiday debt define your year. The sooner you can press "pause" on interest payments, the easier it is to knock down your debt balance and get back ahead.
The right 0% intro APR offer can turn a lingering balance into a clear plan and finish line. You stop feeding interest, focus your payments, and build momentum that carries into every other money goal.
If you're ready to take that first step, check out our guide to the best balance transfer cards to compare options and find the right fit for your payoff timeline.
Our Research Expert