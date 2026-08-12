The 3 Best 0% Intro APR Cards for Your Back-to-School Shopping
Looking for a better way to finance back-to-school shopping? You're not alone: 19% of parents opened a new credit card specifically for back-to-school shopping, and another 32% considered it, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Many of those were 0% intro APR cards -- credit cards that offer 0% interest on purchases for a limited time. And the best ones can also help you save on existing debt, or earn solid cash back rewards, for no annual fee.
Here are the three best 0% intro APR cards to help you save on back-to-school shopping this year.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: The longest runway on new purchases
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which is about as long as you'll find out there. That was enough to earn the card our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.
A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR kicks in after that, and there's no annual fee. There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards, and its only notable perk is $600 in cellphone protection. But if you want to save on interest across purchases and balance transfers, for this year and next year's back-to-school shopping, you can't do better than this.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Chase Slate®: Nearly identical terms to the Wells Fargo Reflect Card
Want a card with nearly identical terms as the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, just from a different issuer? The Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) is the way to go.
Chase Slate® also gives you 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months with no annual fee. A slightly higher 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies once that window ends.
Like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, this card earns no rewards and has no welcome bonus -- just an extra-long window to save on interest. It does come with six months of complimentary DashPass, though, which might be a bigger selling point to you than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's cellphone protection.
Also like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. So be sure to weigh that in if you plan on transferring an existing balance.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
3. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: If you want to earn rewards, too
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is the only one of these three cards that actually earns you rewards. You'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
As you can imagine, there's a tradeoff. The 0% intro APR window is shorter: 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies.
Still, 15 months is a pretty long runway, and the earning rates here are pretty great. Getting 3% back on dining is one of my favorite everyday bonus categories on a no-annual-fee card. This one won our award for Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026 for a reason.
You'll also earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months, which you can hit pretty fast with your back-to-school spending. If you don't need a full 21 months to pay off your expenses, I say go with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Which 0% intro APR card is right for you?
If you just need as much time as possible to pay off big school expenses -- say, a new laptop and a load of textbooks -- go with either the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card or the Chase Slate®. Either way, you're getting about the longest runway possible on both purchases and balance transfers.
On the other hand, if you want to earn rewards along the way and don't mind a shorter 0% window, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is your card. And if you're weighing more options, our list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards is a great place to start.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.