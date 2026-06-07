The 3 Best Amex Cards of June 2026, Ranked

American Express has one of the strongest card lineups in the business -- which means narrowing things down to a top three can be a bit of a tough job.

But when I thought about the Amex cards that can deliver the most real-world value for the most people, things started to clear up. I tried to factor in everything: Welcome bonus offers, annual fees, statement credits, earning rates, and more.

Want to see my list? Here's a look at our top three Amex cards available this month, ranked.

1. American Express® Gold Card: Best overall travel card

For my money, the American Express® Gold Card is the best Amex card available now -- and one of the best rewards cards out there, period.

It's got a $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- not nothing, but also not as high as some other luxury cards. In exchange, you'll get perks like:

$120 in annual Uber Cash

$120 in annual dining credits

$100 in annual Resy credits

A $100 annual hotel credit (The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay)

$84 in annual Dunkin' credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

For the most part, those are credits that can help you save on everyday purchases -- not just when you're jetsetting. You'll also get great earning rates like:

5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App

on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X) 3X points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines

on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines 2X points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com

on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com 1X points on all other eligible purchases

If you spend a lot on food and groceries -- who doesn't? -- the Amex Gold Card can help you rack up rewards fast. You'd be surprised how many luxury cards focus solely on luxury, leaving out helpful perks like this.

That's what I like most about the Amex Gold Card: The balance between the expensive and the everyday.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.