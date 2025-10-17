The 3 Best Amex Platinum Perks for Holiday Travelers

Holiday travel can be chaotic. Airports are packed, hotels are pricey, and even the most seasoned travelers can feel frazzled by long lines and flight delays.

But the American Express Platinum Card® can take the sting out of that stress.

Here are three awesome benefits for smoother (and saner) holiday trips.

1. Skip the airport lines with PreCheck, CLEAR, and Global Entry

Nothing kills holiday spirit faster than waiting in a 90-minute security line with restless kids and a backpack full of gifts.

Holding an American Express Platinum Card® is like knowing the bouncer at a club. Except that club is airport security. It includes statement credits for these expedited security programs.

Global Entry : Up to $120 credit every 4 years (includes TSA PreCheck®)

: Up to $120 credit every 4 years (includes TSA PreCheck®) TSA PreCheck® : Up to $85 credit every 4.5 years if you only want PreCheck

: Up to $85 credit every 4.5 years if you only want PreCheck CLEAR® Plus : Up to $209 annually for faster ID verification at select airports and stadiums

: Up to $209 annually for faster ID verification at select airports and stadiums Terms apply; enrollment may be required

And once you're past security, you can relax in one of the 1,550+ airport lounges that you have access to worldwide, including the luxurious Centurion Lounges. Free food, drinks, wifi, and a quiet place to decompress -- it's one of those "once you have it, you can't go back" perks.

Pro tip: Enroll for these benefits before your trip, as processing can take a few weeks.