The 3 Best Amex Platinum Perks for Holiday Travelers
Holiday travel can be chaotic. Airports are packed, hotels are pricey, and even the most seasoned travelers can feel frazzled by long lines and flight delays.
But the American Express Platinum Card® can take the sting out of that stress.
Here are three awesome benefits for smoother (and saner) holiday trips.
1. Skip the airport lines with PreCheck, CLEAR, and Global Entry
Nothing kills holiday spirit faster than waiting in a 90-minute security line with restless kids and a backpack full of gifts.
Holding an American Express Platinum Card® is like knowing the bouncer at a club. Except that club is airport security. It includes statement credits for these expedited security programs.
- Global Entry: Up to $120 credit every 4 years (includes TSA PreCheck®)
- TSA PreCheck®: Up to $85 credit every 4.5 years if you only want PreCheck
- CLEAR® Plus: Up to $209 annually for faster ID verification at select airports and stadiums
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
And once you're past security, you can relax in one of the 1,550+ airport lounges that you have access to worldwide, including the luxurious Centurion Lounges. Free food, drinks, wifi, and a quiet place to decompress -- it's one of those "once you have it, you can't go back" perks.
Pro tip: Enroll for these benefits before your trip, as processing can take a few weeks.
2. Save hundreds with the Platinum Card®'s hotel credits
Hotel prices skyrocket during busy holidays. But the Platinum Card® can soften the blow with its annual hotel credits.
Here's how it works: You can get up to $300 back in statement credits twice a year on prepaid bookings through Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection when you book through Amex Travel. Terms apply.
Even if that doesn't cover your full stay, it can easily knock a few hundred dollars off your trip.
Plus, Fine Hotels + Resorts bookings often include extras like:
- Room upgrades when available
- Late checkout at 4 p.m.
- Daily breakfast for Fine Hotels + Resorts® bookings
- $100 experience credits for dining or spa services
Outside of the hotel credits, Platinum Card® holders also get automatic Gold status with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy. This can mean free room upgrades, early check-in, or bonus points at those chains when traveling.
It all adds up to a much more comfortable (and affordable) holiday escape.
See our picks for the best premium travel cards that make flying easier.
3. Travel protections can save your holiday trip
Holiday delays are practically a tradition at this point -- snowstorms, missed connections, luggage going AWOL, etc.
But this is where travel insurances can save the day. Here's what's covered when you pay for your trip with your Platinum Card®:
- Trip delay insurance can reimburse you for meals, lodging, and other expenses when your flight is delayed more than six hours.
- Trip cancellation/interruption coverage helps if illness, weather, or other covered reasons derail your plans.
- Lost luggage insurance covers the essentials if your bags take an unexpected detour.
- Rental car insurance can give you coverage when you're driving on unfamiliar roads.
Insurance won't erase the frustration of a canceled flight. But it will keep it from turning into a financial nightmare. That peace of mind alone is worth something.
The bottom line
If you travel even a few times a year, the American Express Platinum Card® can make sense. The card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) might make you hesitate. But it includes more than $3,500 in potential annual value.
As long as you're actually using those perks, it's a great card to carry. Especially during cray cray holiday travel.
Explore the best travel credit cards for 2025 and see how much smoother your next trip could be.
Our Research Expert
