The 3 Best Business Cash Back Cards You Can Get Right Now

U.S. credit card spending is projected to hit $6.3 trillion in 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. A slice of that can come right back to you as cash, if you're using the right business credit card. My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of card offers, and these three stand out for business owners in 2026. 1. Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card: best for flat-rate cash back Most business owners don't have time to memorize a complex rewards program. So don't. The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card pays 1.5% cash back on all purchases, and you never think about it again. For a busy owner, that's the whole point. You spend how you normally spend, and cash back just piles up in the background. And if you're already banking with Bank of America, you can even earn up to 2.62% back if you're in its top Preferred Rewards for Business tier. The welcome offer sweetens the start: Get a $500 cash back bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. No annual fee, and rewards don't expire while you're a cardholder. Who it's best for: Owners who want cash back on autopilot.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Excellent (740-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply. Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases 1.5% cash back Annual Fee $0.00 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. $500 cash back Bottom Line For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Unlimited cash back with no expiration No annual fee Intro APR Foreign transaction fees Mediocre incentives

Card Details $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. No annual fee. Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply. Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap. This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 3/4/26.

2. Chase Ink Business Cash: best for everyday business categories You're already paying for internet, phones, and a stockroom's worth of supplies. This card just pays you back for it. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) gives 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year, which is a big part of why it earned our Best Business Credit Card award for 2026. For most owners, that's the boring monthly overhead quietly turning into four figures a year. You also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, and everything else earns 1%. New cardholders get a running start too: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening No annual fee, so you keep all the rewards you earn. Who it's best for: Owners with steady bills who want those bills working for them.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening Earn $750 bonus cash back Bottom Line If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big cash back sign-up bonus Office supply store rewards Internet, cable, and phone service rewards 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Low caps on bonus categories No balance transfer offer Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months. Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership. No Annual Fee 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases Member FDIC



3. Ink Business Premier: best for big purchases If your business regularly drops $5,000+ on equipment or inventory, this card gives you a bigger bang for your buck. The Ink Business Premier® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays you 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more. A $12,000 buy hands you $300 back, in one swipe, on something you had to buy anyway. You'll still earn 2% cash back on all other business purchases, so you're covered day to day. The welcome offer matches the spending: Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Who it's best for: Owners making frequent big-ticket buys, and paying the card off in full each month.

Ink Business Premier® Credit Card Apply Now for Ink Business Premier® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Ink Business Premier® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases. Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠. 2% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $195 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn $1,000 bonus cash back Bottom Line While the Ink Business Premier® Credit Card comes with a higher annual fee, we think its generous rewards and bonus potential make it worth considering for high-spending businesses. Designed for larger businesses, this card offers 2.5% cash back on purchases over $5,000, plus unlimited 2% cash back on other purchases. With one of the largest cash rewards bonuses available, it’s a strong choice for businesses with significant spending, offering both rich rewards and substantial earning potential.

Pros/Cons Sign-up bonus Cash back rewards Free employee cards Cellphone protection No foreign transaction fee Rewards can't be transferred No 0% intro APR Pay in full card Annual fee

Card Details Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases. Travel Benefits: Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, No Foreign Transaction Fees and Trip Cancellation/Trip Interruption Insurance. The only business credit card with 2.5% cash back on every purchase of $5,000 or more. Get the buying power you need to make large purchases, cover monthly expenses and help your business grow. While you must pay your Pay In Full balance each month, this card has built-in flexibility. The Flex for Business feature allows for qualifying purchases to be paid over time with interest. Earn 5% cash back on Lyft rides now through September 30, 2027. Purchase with confidence with built-in protections like Fraud Protection, Zero Liability Protection, Purchase Protection, Cell Phone Protection, and Extended Warranty Protection. There’s no additional cost for employee cards. Monitor spend with digital tools like purchase alerts, set spending limits, reporting, and more. Member FDIC

