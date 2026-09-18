The 3 Best Business Cash Back Cards You Can Get Right Now
U.S. credit card spending is projected to hit $6.3 trillion in 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. A slice of that can come right back to you as cash, if you're using the right business credit card.
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of card offers, and these three stand out for business owners in 2026.
1. Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card: best for flat-rate cash back
Most business owners don't have time to memorize a complex rewards program. So don't. The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card pays 1.5% cash back on all purchases, and you never think about it again.
For a busy owner, that's the whole point. You spend how you normally spend, and cash back just piles up in the background. And if you're already banking with Bank of America, you can even earn up to 2.62% back if you're in its top Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
The welcome offer sweetens the start: Get a $500 cash back bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. No annual fee, and rewards don't expire while you're a cardholder.
Who it's best for: Owners who want cash back on autopilot.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
2. Chase Ink Business Cash: best for everyday business categories
You're already paying for internet, phones, and a stockroom's worth of supplies. This card just pays you back for it.
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) gives 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year, which is a big part of why it earned our Best Business Credit Card award for 2026.
For most owners, that's the boring monthly overhead quietly turning into four figures a year. You also earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year, and everything else earns 1%.
New cardholders get a running start too: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening No annual fee, so you keep all the rewards you earn.
Who it's best for: Owners with steady bills who want those bills working for them.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
3. Ink Business Premier: best for big purchases
If your business regularly drops $5,000+ on equipment or inventory, this card gives you a bigger bang for your buck. The Ink Business Premier® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays you 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more.
A $12,000 buy hands you $300 back, in one swipe, on something you had to buy anyway. You'll still earn 2% cash back on all other business purchases, so you're covered day to day.
The welcome offer matches the spending: Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Who it's best for: Owners making frequent big-ticket buys, and paying the card off in full each month.
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Good (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%
Rewards Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases. Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.
2% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$195
Welcome Offer Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back
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While the Ink Business Premier® Credit Card comes with a higher annual fee, we think its generous rewards and bonus potential make it worth considering for high-spending businesses. Designed for larger businesses, this card offers 2.5% cash back on purchases over $5,000, plus unlimited 2% cash back on other purchases. With one of the largest cash rewards bonuses available, it’s a strong choice for businesses with significant spending, offering both rich rewards and substantial earning potential.
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- Sign-up bonus
- Cash back rewards
- Free employee cards
- Cellphone protection
- No foreign transaction fee
- Rewards can't be transferred
- No 0% intro APR
- Pay in full card
- Annual fee
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- Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases.
- Travel Benefits: Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, No Foreign Transaction Fees and Trip Cancellation/Trip Interruption Insurance.
- The only business credit card with 2.5% cash back on every purchase of $5,000 or more.
- Get the buying power you need to make large purchases, cover monthly expenses and help your business grow. While you must pay your Pay In Full balance each month, this card has built-in flexibility. The Flex for Business feature allows for qualifying purchases to be paid over time with interest.
- Earn 5% cash back on Lyft rides now through September 30, 2027.
- Purchase with confidence with built-in protections like Fraud Protection, Zero Liability Protection, Purchase Protection, Cell Phone Protection, and Extended Warranty Protection.
- There’s no additional cost for employee cards. Monitor spend with digital tools like purchase alerts, set spending limits, reporting, and more.
- Member FDIC
Which business card is right for you?
My buddy Bill runs a few restaurants where I live in Los Angeles. Between payroll, deliveries, and managing 100+ shift workers, the last thing he's going to do is study a credit card rewards chart.
So he uses a single 1.5% flat-rate business card for everything the restaurants buy (which adds up to well over $5,000 cash back each year). He loves unlimited cash back cards because there's zero management involved.
That's just one type of business owner, though. You might find that playing the rewards game a little can earn you even more. If your business spends an obvious amount more in a single category, a cash back card that has 5% bonus categories might be a much better fit.
So the real question is how much effort you want to spend.
It's worth seeing the full field before you apply. Compare the best business credit cards to weigh every option side by side.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.