The 3 Best Cash Back Cards Right Now (and Who Each Is For)

I love saving money with credit cards…but not if I need to break out a calculator to do it.

Some rewards cards try to reinvent the wheel with tons of earning rates and hard-to-use perks. That's great if you've got the patience (and math skills) for it. As for me, I'm sticking to simple, valuable cash back rewards.

Want to join me? Here are three of my favorite cash back cards available right now -- and which is best for you.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Best for straightforward value

When it comes to simplicity and value, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) might be the best credit card available now. That's because it earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on purchases -- pretty much the best flat rate you can find -- for a $0 annual fee. No need to memorize a bunch of different earning rates or expiring perks.

The welcome bonus on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is easy to earn, too. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements you'll find on any credit card welcome bonus.

I've had the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself for a couple years now, and it's a mainstay in my wallet. I've got it as the default payment method in my Apple Pay, and I love knowing I'm getting a solid return anywhere I use it.