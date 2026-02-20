The 3 Best Cash Back Cards Right Now (and Who Each Is For)
I love saving money with credit cards…but not if I need to break out a calculator to do it.
Some rewards cards try to reinvent the wheel with tons of earning rates and hard-to-use perks. That's great if you've got the patience (and math skills) for it. As for me, I'm sticking to simple, valuable cash back rewards.
Want to join me? Here are three of my favorite cash back cards available right now -- and which is best for you.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Best for straightforward value
When it comes to simplicity and value, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) might be the best credit card available now. That's because it earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on purchases -- pretty much the best flat rate you can find -- for a $0 annual fee. No need to memorize a bunch of different earning rates or expiring perks.
The welcome bonus on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is easy to earn, too. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements you'll find on any credit card welcome bonus.
I've had the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself for a couple years now, and it's a mainstay in my wallet. I've got it as the default payment method in my Apple Pay, and I love knowing I'm getting a solid return anywhere I use it.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best for fixed bonus categories
Looking for a little more variety in your rewards? If so, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is a great choice -- it's got some solid bonus categories with a decent flat rate to boot. For no annual fee, you'll earn:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
The 1.5% flat rate is lower than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% cash rewards on purchases, but that's still a solid return. In exchange, you'll get 3% back at restaurants, among other bonus categories. If you eat out as much as I do, that's a pretty good deal.
Plus, just like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a $200 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Discover it® Cash Back: Best for rotating bonus categories
Down to mix up your rewards strategy even more? You might want to check out the Discover it® Cash Back.
With the Discover it® Cash Back, you'll unlock 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
Right now, in the first quarter of 2026, the rotating bonus category includes grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and select streaming services. You'll also earn 1% cash back on all other purchases year-round.
Strictly for example purposes, here's what the Discover it® Cash Back's bonus categories looked like in 2025:
- Q1 (Jan-March): Restaurants, home improvement stores, and select streaming services
- Q2 (April-June): Grocery stores and wholesale clubs
- Q3 (July-Sept.): Gas stations & EV charging, public transit, and utilities
- Q4 (Oct.-Dec.): Amazon.com and drugstores
If you maxed out the bonus category every quarter ($1,500 of spending), you'd earn $75 in bonus cash back every three months. That's $300 a year -- for no annual fee.
Plus, the unique "Cashback Match" bonus on the Discover can easily outshine the competition. With Cashback Match for new cardholders, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That means if you earn $300 in cash back, Discover will match that for a total of $600 earned your first year.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Our Research Expert
