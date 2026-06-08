The 3 Best Cash Back Cards Right Now (and Who Each Is For)

The best cash back card isn't necessarily the one with the flashiest earning rates -- it's the one that actually rewards how you spend.

A strong dining card is great, unless you rarely eat out. A card that saves on gas sounds nice, but only if you actually drive a lot. You get the idea.

Want to find the right one for your lifestyle and spending habits? Here are three of our favorite cash back cards available now.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Best for simple flat-rate cash rewards

For anyone who wants simple cash back without having to think twice, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the clear winner.

It earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no categories, no spending caps, and a $0 annual fee. Just spend where you go and get easy cash rewards.

A 2% cash rewards rate is more or less the best you'll find on any cash back card, let alone one without an annual fee, making it a top pick for flat rate cash rewards. It's the exact opposite of flashy, and that's kind of the whole point. It's been an absolute staple in my own wallet for a reason.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.