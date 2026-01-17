The 3 Best Cash Back Cards Right Now (and Who Each Is For)

With solid bonuses, simple rewards, and $0 annual fees, cash back credit cards are having a real moment in the sun.

But not all cash back cards are built for the same kind of spender. Here are the three best cash back cards right now and the kind of person each one actually works best for.

1. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

This card is all about control. You choose where you earn the most.

You get 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, like gas, online shopping, dining, travel, or home improvement. You also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and 1% on all other purchases.

Why it works:

You can change your 6% category once a month during the first year

It rewards real-life spending, not niche bonuses

It is especially powerful if you are a Bank of America customer

Best for: People who want to actively steer their rewards toward where they already spend the most, especially Bank of America customers who can unlock higher rewards with Preferred Rewards status.