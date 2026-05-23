The 3 Best Chase Cards of May 2026, Ranked
If someone asked me to name my "favorite" credit card issuer, the answer would probably be Chase.
Between valuable sign-up bonuses, reasonable annual fees, and the ability (in some cases) to pool points across cards, Chase offers some of the most practical everyday earners out there. I'm a fan.
Want to see how you can save? Here are the three Chase cards I'd recommend most right now.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best all-around travel card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is the card I'm always recommending to people who are just starting to learn about travel credit cards. On the flip side, though, it also holds up for frequent flyers and travel veterans.
For $95 a year, you get access to Chase's full transfer partner network, solid earning rates, a versatile hotel credit and more. Here's the full rundown:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- An annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel through Chase Travel
- Primary rental car coverage, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, and more
If you want to dip your toes into travel rewards without committing to a big annual fee, this is where I'd start. The hotel credit alone cuts the fee in half, and Chase's transfer partners give you real upside if you're willing to do a little digging.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best no-annual-fee card
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is the first card I'd add to my wallet alongside the Chase Sapphire Preferred -- or, if you're not ready to pay the Chase Sapphire Preferred's annual fee, it works just fine on its own.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited itself has no annual fee, and earns:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
The 1.5% flat rate is one of the better you'll find. Where it gets interesting, though, is if you also have another Chase card -- namely, one of the Chase Sapphire cards.
Earnings on the Chase Freedom Unlimited can be combined with your Chase Sapphire rewards, which means you can pool them together and put them all toward travel. Now, instead of the Chase Sapphire Preferred's base rate of 1X points, you're effectively getting a minimum of 1.5% on everything with the Chase Freedom Unlimited.
Even if you eventually add more cards to your setup, this one remains super useful as a catch-all earner.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best premium travel card
I won't lie -- the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is a bit of a harder sell than the Chase Sapphire Preferred. A $795 annual fee tends to do that.
But if you travel frequently and you'll actually use the perks, the math can work in your favor pretty quickly. The card's $300 annual travel credit wipes out a big chunk of the fee, airport lounge access has real value if you fly frequently, and the earning rates on travel and dining are meaningfully better than the Chase Sapphire Preferred's.
In all, the card offers more than $3,000 in yearly value, including:
- $500 for bookings at "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)
- A $300 annual travel credit
- $300 a year in DoorDash promos
- $300 a year in dining credits to use at restaurants part of the Sapphire Exclusive Tables program on OpenTable
- Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee
- $120 in Lyft credits
- Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
I wouldn't recommend the Chase Sapphire Reserve as a starter card. But for someone who's already gotten value out of the Chase Sapphire Preferred and wants to level up, it's a natural fit.
The annual fee is steep -- but if you'll use even a fraction of the card's perks, it can easily pay for itself.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
150,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 150k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $288 annually
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
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