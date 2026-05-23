The 3 Best Chase Cards of May 2026, Ranked

If someone asked me to name my "favorite" credit card issuer, the answer would probably be Chase.

Between valuable sign-up bonuses, reasonable annual fees, and the ability (in some cases) to pool points across cards, Chase offers some of the most practical everyday earners out there. I'm a fan.

Want to see how you can save? Here are the three Chase cards I'd recommend most right now.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best all-around travel card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is the card I'm always recommending to people who are just starting to learn about travel credit cards. On the flip side, though, it also holds up for frequent flyers and travel veterans.

For $95 a year, you get access to Chase's full transfer partner network, solid earning rates, a versatile hotel credit and more. Here's the full rundown:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

An annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel through Chase Travel

Primary rental car coverage, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, and more

If you want to dip your toes into travel rewards without committing to a big annual fee, this is where I'd start. The hotel credit alone cuts the fee in half, and Chase's transfer partners give you real upside if you're willing to do a little digging.

Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.