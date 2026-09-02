The 3 Best Chase Cards of September 2026, Ranked
Chase is widely regarded as one of the kings of the credit card world -- and that's no accident.
Whether you're looking for easy cash back, flexible travel rewards, or breathing room from high-interest debt, Chase has a card -- or multiple cards -- for that.
Luckily for you, I've narrowed it down to my three favorite Chase cards available now. Here's how to pick the one for you.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best Chase card overall
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) earns my top spot because it delivers premium travel card value without a premium price tag.
First, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- almost eight times the card's $95 annual fee right there.
You'll also get 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 3X on gas & EV charging, 3X on vacation homes, and 2X on all other travel purchases. That's a pretty wide net for a card with such a low annual fee -- honestly, it's some of the better earning rates you'll find on any card, regardless of annual fee.
Finally, you'll get perks like a $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit and up to $120 toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. Either of those can offset the annual fee on their own, before you spend a dime. That's how easy it is to save with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best Chase card for cash back
I've had the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) myself for years -- it's the easy pick if you want great cash rewards without an annual fee.
Every purchase earns at least 1.5% cash back, a great flat rate. You'll also get 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel and 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery.
New cardholders can earn a $200 cash back bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months -- one of the easiest sign-up bonuses you'll find anywhere.
All of that was good enough to earn the Chase Freedom Unlimited® our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026. It also works as a great sidekick to basically any other rewards card out there.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Chase Slate®: Best Chase card for paying off debt
The Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) excels at one job: Helping you save on interest. It offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. After the intro period, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.
That's basically the longest intro APR window you'll find on a balance transfer card -- and it applies to purchases, too. That's hard to beat. A balance transfer fee applies: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. So run the math before you move a balance over.
You won't earn any rewards on the Chase Slate®, and there's only one notable perks to speak of: 6 months of complimentary DoorDash DashPass. But if you want to save on debt or upcoming purchases with a top Chase card, you can't do better.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Which Chase card is right for you?
Your decision here is pretty simple, actually. For travel rewards, go with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. For cash back at no annual fee, go with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®. And to save on debt, choose the Chase Slate®.
No matter what, you're getting pretty much the best card in its respective category.
FAQs
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Yes. Chase generally won't approve you for a card if you've opened five or more credit cards (from any issuer) in the past 24 months.
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Yes, and it's a smart combo. Chase Freedom Unlimited® cash back converts to full-value Ultimate Rewards points once it's paired with a Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card account, letting you transfer everyday spending to airline and hotel partners instead of cashing out at a flat rate.
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Any remaining balance starts accruing interest at the card's ongoing APR, currently 18.24% - 28.24% Variable. It's worth building a payoff plan before you transfer a balance to make sure that doesn't happen.
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