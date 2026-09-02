The 3 Best Chase Cards of September 2026, Ranked

Chase is widely regarded as one of the kings of the credit card world -- and that's no accident.

Whether you're looking for easy cash back, flexible travel rewards, or breathing room from high-interest debt, Chase has a card -- or multiple cards -- for that.

Luckily for you, I've narrowed it down to my three favorite Chase cards available now. Here's how to pick the one for you.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best Chase card overall

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) earns my top spot because it delivers premium travel card value without a premium price tag.

First, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- almost eight times the card's $95 annual fee right there.

You'll also get 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 3X on gas & EV charging, 3X on vacation homes, and 2X on all other travel purchases. That's a pretty wide net for a card with such a low annual fee -- honestly, it's some of the better earning rates you'll find on any card, regardless of annual fee.

Finally, you'll get perks like a $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit and up to $120 toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. Either of those can offset the annual fee on their own, before you spend a dime. That's how easy it is to save with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.