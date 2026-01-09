The 3 Best Credit Cards for Holiday Debt Cleanup
Holiday debt doesn't mean you messed up. It usually means you lived your life, and now it's time to clean things up.
A 0% intro APR credit card helps you do exactly that. By pressing pause on interest, you turn a lingering balance into a clear plan, lower monthly payments, and real progress you can build on throughout 2026.
My team and I track credit card offers all day every day. Here are our three top picks for helping clean up holiday debt.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Maximum breathing room to reset your finances
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) earns the top spot because it offers one of the longest intro APR periods available on both balance transfers and new purchases.
You'll get a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period ends, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies, based on creditworthiness.
That extended runway makes a big difference if you're dealing with a larger holiday balance or want lower monthly payments. With more months at 0% interest, you can spread payments out in a way that fits your budget without feeling squeezed.
Balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro APR, and a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 applies. This balance transfer fee is higher than some alternatives, but for many households, the interest savings from a long intro period easily outweigh that cost.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card: Focused on debt payoff with low fees
The Citi Simplicity® Card just won the 2026 Motley Fool Money award for Best Balance Transfer Credit Card thanks to its long 0% intro APR window and straightforward fee structure.
This Citi card has a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers; a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
There are no rewards to track and no distractions. Once your balance is transferred, every payment goes directly toward lowering what you owe.
If your plan is to clean up holiday debt and move on, the Citi Simplicity® Card supports that goal without adding complexity.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Discover it® Chrome: Faster payoff with cash back rewards
The Discover it® Chrome is both a debt payoff tool and a rewards credit card.
It offers a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
While this 0% intro APR period is shorter than the two cards above, it offers ongoing rewards for spending. That combination works well if you're confident you can wipe out your balance in roughly 12-18 months and want a card that still gives you cash back.
Plus, Discover is offering a first-year Cashback Match to new cardholders. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. This effectively doubles your rewards in the first year without requiring any extra effort.
This card is a perfect fit for people who want a clean exit from holiday debt and a simple cash back card for the long haul.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
How to pick the right 0% intro APR offer
The best 0% intro APR offer is the one that actually works for you.
Long intro periods and reasonable fees matter. But the biggest driver of success is having a full and clear payoff plan. That means knowing how much you'll pay each month, and budgeting to make sure you're making those payments -- no exceptions.
The end goal is to fully pay off your debt before the promo window closes. For example, if you have a $3,000 balance and 18 months of 0% intro APR, your monthly payments should be a minimum of $167 per month.
A clear payoff timeline turns a 0% offer from a temporary relief tool into real progress. That's how debt cleanup turns into momentum.
If you're ready to choose the right fit, check out our guide to the best balance transfer cards to compare options across every category and find the one that matches your payoff plan.
Our Research Expert