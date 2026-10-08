The 3 Best Credit Cards for Streaming in October 2026

For me, fall and winter mean one thing -- even more time spent cozying up on my couch, watching movies and TV. Luckily for me, there are a few great credit cards that reward you for doing just that.

Whether you want a handful of valuable perks or no-annual-fee simplicity, there's a credit card out there that can help you save on your next streaming binge.

Here are my three favorite credit cards for streaming available now, October 2026.

1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Earn 6% back on select streaming services

If you're willing to pay a modest annual fee, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is your best bet for streaming rewards -- and one of the best cash back cards out there, period.

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred pays 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, with no cap on how much you can earn. Plus, you'll get up to $10 a month in statement credits for Disney+, Hulu or ESPN purchases. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. That's up to $120 a year -- more than enough to cover the card's annual fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred also earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases), and 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). Everything else earns 1% back. That grocery rate was enough to earn this card our award for Best Credit Card for Groceries of 2026.

Spend $6,000 a year on groceries, and you'll earn a strong $360 back. Between that and the streaming perks, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is easily one of my favorite ways to save on everyday expenses.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.