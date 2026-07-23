The 3 Best Credit Cards to Pair With the Amex Platinum in July 2026

The American Express Platinum Card® does many things well, but despite its $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), it's got a pretty big weak spot. It earns just 1X points on anything outside of flights or hotels booked through Amex Travel. That means the everyday spending that fills your month (groceries, gas, dinners out) earns you next to nothing.

The fix is simple. Pair the Platinum Card® with a second card that earns more exactly where the Platinum Card® earns least.

Whether you want to stay within Amex, or diversify cards with another issuer, you have options.

1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: cash back on the groceries and gas the Platinum Card® ignores

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express earns a whopping 3%-6% cash back on everyday activities like shopping for groceries, buying gas, streaming services and using public transit. Terms apply.

It has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) For most families the 6% cash back rate at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) alone is a reason worth carrying this card. One caveat: Amex might not be accepted at all stores, and big box stores like Walmart, Target and Costco don't qualify for the grocery reward rate.

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred also already lives inside your Amex login, so adding it is close to painless. You pick up one more card to manage, not one more bank.