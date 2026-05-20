The 3 Best Credit Cards to Pair With the Amex Platinum

If you've got the American Express Platinum Card®, you probably already know what it does well -- and it's not a short list.

Its airport lounge access is top-notch, its annual credits are super valuable, and its travel-related earning rates are great (terms apply). Outside of that, though, the Platinum Card® earns just 1X points on everything else -- restaurants, groceries, gas, everyday spending.

For a card with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), that's a big earning gap. Luckily, there are plenty of cards out there to fill that void. Here are three of my favorites.

1. American Express® Gold Card: The go-to Platinum Card® sidekick

For Platinum Card® holders who want to maximize their rewards on all kinds of purchases, the American Express® Gold Card is the obvious starting point.

It comes with:

5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App

4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

3X points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines

2X points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com

1X points on all other eligible purchases

Up to $120 in annual dining credits ($10/month)

Up to $120 in annual Uber Cash ($10/month)

Up to $100 in annual Resy credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

The restaurant and grocery store rewards are the highlight here. If you have both the Platinum Card® and Amex Gold Card, every point you earn gets pooled together -- which means you've got a serious travel rewards machine.

There is some overlap in perks between the Platinum Card® and Amex Gold Card, and there's a $325 annual fee to consider (see rates and fees). But if you want a way to stack valuable Amex points on travel, groceries, dining, and more, the Amex Gold Card is a natural fit.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.