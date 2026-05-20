The 3 Best Credit Cards to Pair With the Amex Platinum
If you've got the American Express Platinum Card®, you probably already know what it does well -- and it's not a short list.
Its airport lounge access is top-notch, its annual credits are super valuable, and its travel-related earning rates are great (terms apply). Outside of that, though, the Platinum Card® earns just 1X points on everything else -- restaurants, groceries, gas, everyday spending.
For a card with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), that's a big earning gap. Luckily, there are plenty of cards out there to fill that void. Here are three of my favorites.
1. American Express® Gold Card: The go-to Platinum Card® sidekick
For Platinum Card® holders who want to maximize their rewards on all kinds of purchases, the American Express® Gold Card is the obvious starting point.
It comes with:
- 5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App
- 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)
- 3X points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines
- 2X points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
- Up to $120 in annual dining credits ($10/month)
- Up to $120 in annual Uber Cash ($10/month)
- Up to $100 in annual Resy credits
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
The restaurant and grocery store rewards are the highlight here. If you have both the Platinum Card® and Amex Gold Card, every point you earn gets pooled together -- which means you've got a serious travel rewards machine.
There is some overlap in perks between the Platinum Card® and Amex Gold Card, and there's a $325 annual fee to consider (see rates and fees). But if you want a way to stack valuable Amex points on travel, groceries, dining, and more, the Amex Gold Card is a natural fit.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
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APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • New! Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$325
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits.Read Full Review
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- Impressive welcome offer
- Restaurant rewards
- U.S. supermarket rewards
- Travel and dining credits
- High-value rewards points
- Annual fee
- Inflexible spending credits
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- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- New! Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- Pay It® lets you tap in the American Express® App to quickly pay for small purchase amounts throughout the month and still earn rewards the way you usually do. Plan It® gives you the option to split up big purchases into equal monthly payments with a fixed fee. You’ll know upfront exactly how much you’ll pay.
- Updated! $120 Dining Credit: Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub (including Seamless), Buffalo Wild Wings, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Wonder. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants after you pay for eligible purchases with the American Express® Gold Card. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: Earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin’ locations. Enrollment required.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Enjoy up to $120 in Uber Cash annually with your Gold Card. Just add your Card to your Uber account and you'll get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- New! As an American Express® Gold Card Member, you can enjoy complimentary Hertz Five Star® Status. Enjoy benefits like skipping the counter at select locations, adding an additional driver at no additional cost*, and vehicle upgrades**. Benefit enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration are required. *Additional drivers must meet standard rental qualifications and must be a spouse or domestic partner to qualify as complimentary. Other additional drivers subject to fees. **Benefits are subject to availability and vary by location. Additional Hertz program Terms and Conditions including age restrictions apply.
- Take advantage of a $100 credit towards eligible charges* at over 1,300 upscale hotels worldwide when you book The Hotel Collection through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App **. *Eligible charges vary by property. **The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay.
- Book your travel through the Amex Travel App with added peace of mind – backed by American Express® service and support. Only for American Express® Card Members.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: An inexpensive Amex alternative
For Platinum Card® holders who want access to Chase's travel portal -- and all its transfer partners -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is a smart complement. It's one of the most popular travel cards out there for a reason.
For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- A $50 annual hotel credit
The Chase Sapphire Preferred is part of Chase's Ultimate Rewards network, which means you'll have access to Hyatt, United, Southwest, and other partners that Amex doesn't offer.
The $95 annual fee is already more than halfway offset with the hotel credit alone, and the 3X earning rate at restaurants pairs well with the Platinum Card®, too.
It's a better fit than the Amex Gold Card if you want to branch out from Amex while still earning on everyday purchases.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
3. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cash back at a low cost
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express fills a different role than the two cards above -- but it can still be plenty valuable.
The biggest reason: It earns cash back instead of travel rewards.
You'll get:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
Your earnings here won't pool with your Platinum Card® rewards, which is a bummer. But if you want a simple, easy way to save on household spending, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is it. It has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) That's relatively easy to cover with even moderate spending.
This one's a natural fit if you want to cover the Platinum Card®'s earning-rate gaps and don't mind earning cash back instead of points.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here