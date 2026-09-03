The 3 Best Credit Cards to Pair With the Chase Sapphire Preferred
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is already an amazing rewards card on its own. I carried it for years and loved it.
But if you're ready for next-level rewards, adding a second Chase card can seriously boost what you earn.
All three cards below have no annual fee, and they're the perfect sidekicks to grab next.
1. Chase Freedom Unlimited® boosts your baseline earning rate to 1.5%
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is actually a better "everyday" spending card than the Chase Sapphire Preferred. That's because of the baseline rewards rate for general, uncategorized spending.
It earns 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories, vs. the 1X points per dollar that the Chase Sapphire Preferred earns for all other spending. It's also our pick for the Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026, and that flat everyday rate is a big reason why.
Don't let the "cash back" confuse you. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points -- and if you have both cards you can pool points together.
Why it pairs well: It fills the gap for any spending outside of the Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus categories, so all general spending earns 50% more value.
Best for: Anyone who wants one simple card for all their uncategorized, everyday spending.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
2. Chase Freedom Flex® rewards rotating categories
The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is the category specialist. Its bonus categories rotate every quarter, and the reward rate is much higher.
The Chase Freedom Flex® earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. When a featured category matches your life (e.g. groceries, gas, online shopping), you just activate the category for the quarter and spend like normal.
Those points can also pool into your Chase Sapphire Preferred alongside everything else, and it won't cost you a thing to hold.
Why it pairs well: It layers high-earning rotating categories on top of your setup, squeezing extra points from specific spending you'd do anyway.
Best for: People who don't mind a quick quarterly activation to chase the highest rewards.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Chase Ink Business Unlimited bundles in your business rewards
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the pick if you run a business or side hustle, even a tiny one. It earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, and those points can be transferred into your personal account.
You'll need a business to qualify, but a sole proprietorship counts, and plenty of side gigs do too. Like the others, there is no annual fee and a hefty welcome offer.
Why it pairs well: It can funnel business spending rewards into your personal points pile, so trips can be funded by both sides of your life.
Best for: Freelancers, creators, and side-hustlers who want business spending to earn travel rewards.
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Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Hurry, this offer ends soon!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
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$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
How pairing cards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred works
If you have multiple Chase cards, you can move points between your cards at no cost. It takes about three taps in the mobile app.
The best way to maximize earnings is to use the Chase Sapphire Preferred card for travel, dining, and any of the top reward spending categories. Then for all other spending, see if your sidekick card has a higher rate to use.
By the way, you can technically own all of these cards simultaneously. Chase doesn't restrict you to one or the other. But, the more cards you have the messier your rewards management gets -- so don't overcomplicate it.
Add the best everyday card first, then layer in the others if you really want to later. If you want to see how the whole setup compares, here are the best travel rewards credit cards worth a look.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.