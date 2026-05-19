The 3 Best Credit Cards to Pair With the Chase Sapphire Preferred

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the best entry-level travel cards out there -- good enough for me to recommend to almost anyone.

But the truth is that, like any credit card, it has a few blind spots.

For example, it earns 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ and 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, but just 1X points on all other purchases, like in-person groceries and other general purchases. That's where another inexpensive credit card can fill the gap -- and if it's another credit card in the Chase lineup, even better.

Here are three cards I'd recommend today if you already have the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Your new everyday spend card

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is the card I'd tell almost every Chase Sapphire Preferred holder to get next.

For no annual fee, it's one of the more valuable cash back cards out there, earning:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Getting 1.5% back on all other purchases may not sound like a big difference, but it adds up. Already, you're looking at a legitimate earner, not just a backup card.

Here's the real difference maker, though: With the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, all your earnings can be pooled with the rewards on your Chase Sapphire Preferred, which means they're not just cash back anymore. Now, you can put them toward travel, too, which can save you a bundle if you move them to one of Chase's transfer partners.

I have the Chase Freedom Unlimited® myself -- it's an easy win for anyone who wants to maximize everyday spending without thinking too hard about it. The welcome bonus is super easy to earn, too.

Current sign-up bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.