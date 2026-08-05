The 3 Best High-Limit Cards You Can Apply for in August 2026

If you want a credit card that can handle serious spending, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), and Citi Double Cash® Card are your best options.

Typically, card issuers set your credit limit based on your income, credit history, and existing debt, so getting a certain card won't guarantee a high limit. But these three consistently rank among the highest-limit options for approved applicants -- and each fits a different type of spender.

Here are my picks for the three best high-limit credit cards available this month.

1. Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best for maximum spending power

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has a minimum credit limit of $10,000, and cardholders have reported limits as high as $100,000 -- the highest of any card on this list.

The card charges a steep $795 annual fee, but it comes with thousands of dollars in annual perks to make up for it. My favorites include:

$500 for bookings at Chase's The Edit hotel collection ($250 twice a year)

A $300 annual travel credit

Complimentary Apple TV plus Apple Music, worth up to $288 annually

Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee

$120 in Lyft credits

Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide

If you use the versatile $300 travel credit, you've already covered almost half the annual fee.

You'll also earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠, 4x on flights and hotels booked direct, and 3x on dining worldwide. That makes it a great high-limit card pick if you plan to rack up spending on travel and restaurants.

Current welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.