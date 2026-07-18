The 3 Best High-Limit Cards You Can Apply for in July 2026
Looking for a credit card with serious spending power? If so, the Citi Double Cash® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) are three great bets.
Cardholders have reported credit limits of tens of thousands of dollars on each of these cards. They also come with great perks, welcome bonuses, and earning rates that make them worth your time (and money).
Here's how each one stacks up -- and which you should pick.
1. Citi Double Cash® Card: The simplest high-limit pick
The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of the best flat-rate cash back cards out there, with an earning rate of 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travels, all for no annual fee.
Besides the solid rewards rates, you'll also get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, which makes it a great choice if you want to save on a big balance from another card. A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after, based on creditworthiness.
The credit limit starts at $500, but cardholders have reported limits as high as $40,000. For my money, this is the card to get if you want a flat-rate workhorse with plenty of room to spend.
Welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
2. Chase Sapphire Reserve®: A massive credit limit, with a big annual fee to match
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is one of the most premium travel cards out there -- it has a $795 annual fee. If you get it, though, you'll have a good idea of where that money's going.
Perks include:
- $500 for bookings at "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)
- A $300 annual travel credit
- Complimentary Apple TV plus Apple Music, worth up to $288 annually
- Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee
- $120 in Lyft credits
- Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
You'll also earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠, 4x on flights and hotels booked direct, and 3x on dining worldwide. The minimum credit limit is $10,000, and cardholders have reported limits as high as $100,000, the highest of any card on this list.
The annual fee is steep, but the $300 annual travel credit, among other perks, can easily offset a big chunk of that. This card makes sense if you travel often and want a credit limit that can handle all sorts of spending.
Welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 100k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV and Apple Music for a minimum of one year when activated by June 22, 2027, a value of $288 annually.
- Member FDIC
3. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: A great no-annual-fee option for business owners
Finally, if you run a business -- or just a side hustle you want to spend big on -- the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is worth a look. It earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no annual fee, with one of the bigger bonuses you'll find anywhere right now.
Right now, new applicants can earn $1,000 in bonus cash back after spending $8,000 in the first 4 months. That's the best offer this card's ever had.
The minimum credit limit is $3,000, but cardholders have reported limits as high as $75,000, well above what most personal cards offer.
It also comes with 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, useful if you're financing equipment or inventory. A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
Pair it with a Chase Sapphire card, or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, and your cash back can be converted to transferable Ultimate Rewards points for even more value.
Welcome bonus: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
FAQs
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Most top high-limit cards will want to see a good to excellent score, generally 670 or above. A higher credit score will generally help you land a larger credit limit, too.
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Yes, all three issuers let you request a credit limit increase, usually online or by phone after a few months of on-time payments. Approval depends on your income, payment history, current utilization, and other factors.
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A new application causes a small, temporary dip from the hard inquiry, typically a few points. Your score can usually recover quickly if you keep making on-time payments.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.