The 3 Best High-Limit Cards You Can Apply for in July 2026

Looking for a credit card with serious spending power? If so, the Citi Double Cash® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) are three great bets.

Cardholders have reported credit limits of tens of thousands of dollars on each of these cards. They also come with great perks, welcome bonuses, and earning rates that make them worth your time (and money).

Here's how each one stacks up -- and which you should pick.

1. Citi Double Cash® Card: The simplest high-limit pick

The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of the best flat-rate cash back cards out there, with an earning rate of 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travels, all for no annual fee.

Besides the solid rewards rates, you'll also get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, which makes it a great choice if you want to save on a big balance from another card. A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after, based on creditworthiness.

The credit limit starts at $500, but cardholders have reported limits as high as $40,000. For my money, this is the card to get if you want a flat-rate workhorse with plenty of room to spend.

Welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.