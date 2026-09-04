The 3 Best High-Limit Cards You Can Apply for in September 2026
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), and Citi Double Cash® Card are three of the best high-limit cards you can apply for in September 2026. Each one can easily approve strong applicants for five-figure limits, and each fits a different kind of spender.
Just remember: a high limit isn't a free pass to spend a bunch of money on stuff you can't really afford. The average credit card interest rate is 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. If you carry a big balance on a high-limit card it'll get expensive real fast.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: best for travel with a high ceiling
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a baseline $5,000 credit limit, and some cardholders report limits as high as $50,000. That's a lot of runway for a card with just a $95 annual fee.
The ongoing travel rewards are fantastic, too. You'll earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ and 3X on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs). It also earns 3X at gas & EV charging and on vacation homes, plus 2X on all other travel purchases. The points are flexible, and the welcome offer is generous.
The perks are big, too. It comes with a $100 annual hotel credit through Chase Travel and up to $120 back for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years. Just using that hotel credit each year fully justifies the $95 fee before you book a flight.
This one's best if you travel a few times a year and want a big limit without the price tag of a premium credit card.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: best high limit with no annual fee
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is more entry-level, but still packs a punch with limits reported up to $26,000 for approved applicants. It has no annual fee, and earned our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026.
You'll earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% on all other purchases. It also has an intro APR offer on both new purchases and balance transfers.
This card's best if you want everyday cash back plus interest-free room for a big purchase.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Citi Double Cash® Card: best for simple cash back at scale
The Citi Double Cash® Card also charges no annual fee, and cardholders have reported limits as high as $40,000. It's proof you don't need to pay yearly to get serious spending power.
It earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. That's about the best flat rate you'll find, with no categories to track. If you spend $3,000 a month on it you'd pocket roughly $720 in cash back a year.
This one's best if you want the simplest high flat rate and don't want to worry about annual fees or juggling reward categories.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
How to grow your credit limit over time
You usually won't get approved for your highest limit right away. Credit limits can be increased higher and higher over time.
Issuers set your initial limit based on your income, credit score, and current debt. As your account ages and you make payments on time, they see less risk and can open up more room.
After several months, you can request a limit increase, which usually involves a soft credit check. Many issuers have tools in their mobile apps to request limit increases, or you can call customer service to ask.
Some issuers also let you consolidate limits across multiple cards, or shift available credit from one card to another. Compare all the top high-limit credit cards for 2026 to see which is your best long-term fit.
FAQs
-
Most issuers want good to excellent credit, generally a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Income and existing debt matter too when setting your credit limit, since issuers weigh how much you can repay.
-
It depends on how your issuer handles the request. Some run a soft credit pull that doesn't affect your score, while others do a hard inquiry that can ding it a few points temporarily. Ask your issuer which type it uses before you formally request an increase.
-
Yes. Issuers can cut your credit limit without advance notice, and they don't have to warn you first. Common triggers include missed payments, a lower credit score, or a card you rarely use. A reduced limit raises your utilization overnight, so pay on time and keep your balances low.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.