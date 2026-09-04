The 3 Best High-Limit Cards You Can Apply for in September 2026

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), and Citi Double Cash® Card are three of the best high-limit cards you can apply for in September 2026. Each one can easily approve strong applicants for five-figure limits, and each fits a different kind of spender.

Just remember: a high limit isn't a free pass to spend a bunch of money on stuff you can't really afford. The average credit card interest rate is 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. If you carry a big balance on a high-limit card it'll get expensive real fast.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: best for travel with a high ceiling

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a baseline $5,000 credit limit, and some cardholders report limits as high as $50,000. That's a lot of runway for a card with just a $95 annual fee.

The ongoing travel rewards are fantastic, too. You'll earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ and 3X on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs). It also earns 3X at gas & EV charging and on vacation homes, plus 2X on all other travel purchases. The points are flexible, and the welcome offer is generous.

The perks are big, too. It comes with a $100 annual hotel credit through Chase Travel and up to $120 back for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years. Just using that hotel credit each year fully justifies the $95 fee before you book a flight.

This one's best if you travel a few times a year and want a big limit without the price tag of a premium credit card.