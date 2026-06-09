The 3 Best 'One-Size-Fits-All' Credit Cards, Ranked
Not everyone wants to play the credit card optimization game -- tracking rotating categories, activating quarterly bonuses, remembering what card earns where. Honestly, I've been writing about cards for years, and I don't much like it myself.
That's why I've pivoted to a simple strategy built around easy flat-rate rewards. A flat-rate card is just what it sounds like -- instead of earning in a bunch of bonus categories, it earns one solid "flat" rate on everything you buy. Best of all, the cards on this list come with no annual fee.
Want to learn more? Here are my picks for the best one-size-fits-all credit cards available now.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: The gold standard for simple rewards
If I had to pick one card for someone who just wants to swipe and earn without thinking about it, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is it. It earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases -- more or less that's the highest flat rate you'll find on a card, let alone one with a $0 annual fee. It's been a mainstay in my wallet for years.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has no bonus categories to track and no earnings caps to worry about. You'll earn 2% on groceries, 2% on gas, 2% on your dentist bill…you get the idea.
You'll also enjoy up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible), plus 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.
It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best for bonus categories and flexibility
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) earns a slightly lower baseline than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- 1.5% cash back on purchases -- but it can easily make up for it with its strong bonus categories.
The card earns:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I also own the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, and love getting 3% back on dining especially. But another big draw here is the card's rewards flexibility.
Cash back on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is earned as Ultimate Rewards points, which can be transferred to Chase's airline and hotel travel partners if paired with a Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, or Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. If you ever want to graduate into travel rewards, this card can come along with you -- no change required.
You'll also get 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR will apply.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Citi Double Cash® Card: Another solid earner with a longer intro APR
The Citi Double Cash® Card is another heavyweight in the flat-rate world, but it earns its 2% cash back in a slightly different way.
With this card, you'll get 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. It's a bit unusual, but amounts to pretty much the same thing if you're paying your balance in full each month -- which you should be.
Where the Citi Double Cash® Card pulls ahead is for anyone carrying existing debt. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, which is a longer window than both the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited®. An ongoing 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
If you're looking to pay down a balance while earning solid rewards on new purchases, this is the card I'd go for.
Current welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Which catch-all card is right for you?
All three of these cards belong on a short list of the best flat-rate cards available today.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my top pick for pure simplicity and a high flat rate. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is great if you dine out regularly, or want to pair it with a Chase travel card down the line. And the Citi Double Cash® Card is worth a hard look if you're dealing with existing high-interest debt -- its balance transfer offer is hard to beat.
No matter which one you choose, though, you're getting solid rewards on all types of purchases for no annual fee.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.