The 3 Best 'One-Size-Fits-All' Credit Cards, Ranked

Not everyone wants to play the credit card optimization game -- tracking rotating categories, activating quarterly bonuses, remembering what card earns where. Honestly, I've been writing about cards for years, and I don't much like it myself.

That's why I've pivoted to a simple strategy built around easy flat-rate rewards. A flat-rate card is just what it sounds like -- instead of earning in a bunch of bonus categories, it earns one solid "flat" rate on everything you buy. Best of all, the cards on this list come with no annual fee.

Want to learn more? Here are my picks for the best one-size-fits-all credit cards available now.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: The gold standard for simple rewards

If I had to pick one card for someone who just wants to swipe and earn without thinking about it, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is it. It earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases -- more or less that's the highest flat rate you'll find on a card, let alone one with a $0 annual fee. It's been a mainstay in my wallet for years.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has no bonus categories to track and no earnings caps to worry about. You'll earn 2% on groceries, 2% on gas, 2% on your dentist bill…you get the idea.

You'll also enjoy up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible), plus 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.

It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.