The 3 Best Rewards Cards for 3 Types of People: Which Are You?

Here's something you may not know: There's no such thing as the "best" credit card. There probably is a best credit card for you, though.

Depending on your lifestyle, spending habits, and rewards preferences, you might save a lot more with Card A than Card B -- even if Card B is way more popular or well-reviewed. In my opinion, the ideal credit card doesn't change much (if anything) about your day-to-day life -- it just levels up your savings on the things you already buy.

Want to find the one for you? Here are three of my favorite rewards cards available today.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Rack up 2% cash rewards on purchases

Best for: Anyone who wants simple cash rewards

I love cash rewards -- so much, in fact, that I only have one actual travel card in my wallet. And for almost everything I buy, I rely on my favorite cash rewards card: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), with a $0 annual fee.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card takes the thinking out of credit card rewards. Just use it anywhere you like to earn 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no bonus categories to remember or spending caps to track. A 2% flat rate is more or less the highest you'll find, which makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card a perfect "default mode" spending option.

You'll also get a welcome bonus that's easy as pie to earn. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card with a welcome offer.