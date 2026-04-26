The 3 Best Travel Cards for People Who Only Take 2 or 3 Trips a Year

I don't fly much. Like most people, I only step into an airport a few times a year -- but that doesn't mean I don't want to save big on travel.

Plenty of credit cards are geared towards frequent flyers, with valuable lounge access and thousands of dollars in perks. But there are a few budget-friendly options that are great for the rest of us, too.

Here are the three best travel cards for people who only fly a few times a year.

1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: A fit for all kinds of travelers

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) isn't just a great travel card -- we gave it our award for the Best No Annual Fee Card of 2026. That means that across all travel and cash back options, we think the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is the best way to save without paying an annual fee.

The main reason for that: its strong earning rates. The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns:

3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases

Whether you're eating out, pumping gas, or paying for streaming services, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card can earn you valuable rewards to put toward your next trip. That's why it's great for infrequent travelers: You can actually earn points year-round, not just when you're in another city.

Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth an easy $200 in cash redemption value or travel.