The 3 Best Welcome Offers for First-Time Cardholders in January 2026

The best welcome offers aren't necessarily the biggest dollar figures. They're the easiest wins for you to score just for doing the spending you were already planning to do.

If you're ready to open your first (or second) credit card and want a little upfront boost in rewards or cash back, these three cards are worth a look.

Oh, and they all have no annual fees. 🙌

1. Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card: A low-hassle intro to points

If you already bank with Bank of America, this is a great beginner card to get.

The welcome offer is straightforward: Earn 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.

Plus, the ongoing rewards are great also:

1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases

3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center

$0 annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

A lot of folks get into credit cards because they want to save money on travel. And this card's a perfect entry point to learn the game, with no annual fee and an easy-to-earn bonus.