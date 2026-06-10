The 3 Best Wells Fargo Cards of June 2026, Ranked
If you've written off Wells Fargo as a place to get a credit card, it might be time to take another look.
The bank has built up a pretty solid card lineup over the past few years, and there are a few in particular that stand out: A simple flat-rate cash back card, a travel rewards card with a long list of bonus categories, and a balance transfer card with one of the longest 0% intro periods around.
Here are the three best Wells Fargo cards available now -- and what they're best for.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Best for everyday cash back
If you want a cash rewards card you won't have to think twice about using anywhere, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the way to go. You'll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases -- no categories to track, no quarterly activations, no caps. Just a flat 2% cash rewards where you spend on purchases.
This is the card I'd recommend if you want strong rewards without any mental math. The 2% flat rate is pretty much the best you'll find, and the welcome bonus on top of that makes things even better.
There's also a $0 annual fee, so you'll be in the black with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card from day one. It's a card you can keep in your wallet pretty much forever.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: Best for everyday travel rewards
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is a $0-annual-fee travel card with enough bonus categories to make it a viable go-to option. You'll get:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
That's a lot of bonus categories -- and if you're like most people, they're going to show up a lot in your monthly budget. Outside of those categories, you'll earn 1X on everything else. For that reason, it actually makes for a great pairing with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and its 2% cash rewards rate on purchases.
If you're not ready to pay an annual fee for a top travel card but still want to rack up flexible rewards, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card has you covered. Wells Fargo points transfer to a handful of airline partners, so there's real upside for occasional travelers.
Current welcome bonus: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
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This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
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- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
3. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for saving on balance transfers
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a different kind of credit card. It's not built for earning rewards -- it's designed to help you pay off existing debt without piling up interest in the meantime. And it's one of the best intro APR cards out there for a reason.
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
That's more or less the longest runway you'll find right now. If you're carrying a balance -- or have a big upcoming purchase -- and want as much time as possible to pay it off, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card deserves a look.
The card earns no rewards, so once the intro period ends, it doesn't offer much. But that's exactly what the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Wells Fargo Autograph® Card are there for.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Which Wells Fargo card is right for you?
If you want the simplest possible rewards setup, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and its 2% cash rewards on purchases is an easy choice. On the other hand, if you spend heavily on dining, travel, or gas, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card can earn you solid travel rewards on the above.
Finally, if you're dealing with debt and need time to pay it off interest-free, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the better tools available. The good news is that none of these Wells Fargo cards are a bad choice -- and in fact, they make for a pretty great team.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.