The 3 Best Wells Fargo Cards of June 2026, Ranked

If you've written off Wells Fargo as a place to get a credit card, it might be time to take another look.

The bank has built up a pretty solid card lineup over the past few years, and there are a few in particular that stand out: A simple flat-rate cash back card, a travel rewards card with a long list of bonus categories, and a balance transfer card with one of the longest 0% intro periods around.

Here are the three best Wells Fargo cards available now -- and what they're best for.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Best for everyday cash back

If you want a cash rewards card you won't have to think twice about using anywhere, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the way to go. You'll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases -- no categories to track, no quarterly activations, no caps. Just a flat 2% cash rewards where you spend on purchases.

This is the card I'd recommend if you want strong rewards without any mental math. The 2% flat rate is pretty much the best you'll find, and the welcome bonus on top of that makes things even better.

There's also a $0 annual fee, so you'll be in the black with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card from day one. It's a card you can keep in your wallet pretty much forever.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.