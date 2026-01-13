The 3 Credit Cards Providing Outsized Value Right Now

When I think of amazing value, I think of very small downside paired with massive upside. That's the kind of trade I'll take any day. Small effort, huge rewards.

And when it comes to credit cards, I'm always on the lookout for ones that offer this kind of outsized value.

Below are three credit cards I genuinely love and recommend for people in 2026. If you're looking to get more back this year, these are worth checking out.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: 2% cash rewards on everything

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) just won our Motley Fool Money 2026 Best Overall Credit Card award. It has no annual fee, a high and flat cash rewards rate, and fits nearly every lifestyle.

Most credit cards offer around 1% rewards on general spending. So right out of the gate, this card doubles that value with an unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. There are no rotating categories or special tracking required.

And it's really easy to calculate your potential rewards in a year. If you spend $2,000 a month on average, that's $480 back in a year. If you spend $5,000 a month, you're looking at $1,200 cash back.

There's also an easy welcome offer for new users: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

If your current daily credit card isn't doing much for you, this Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great deal to jump on.