The 3 Easiest Credit Card Bonuses Worth Grabbing Right Now
What if your next grocery run earned you a $200 bonus?
These credit cards offer instant or easy-to-earn welcome offers just for doing what you already do -- using your card for everyday purchases.
As someone who's reviewed hundreds of cards, I can tell you: most people miss out on these fast wins.
Here are three of the easiest credit card bonuses worth grabbing right now.
1. Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card: Easy-to-earn welcome offer with simple rewards
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is one of the simplest ways to earn travel rewards without any complicated point systems.
The welcome offer: Earn 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
Other card highlights:
- $0 annual fee
- Earn 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center
- No foreign transaction fees
This card is perfect for low-key travelers who want simple rewards. You'll earn points on every purchase, and the easy $250 welcome offer can cover part of your next trip.
Pro tip: If you're a Preferred Rewards member with Bank of America, you can boost your points earnings by 25% to 75% -- making this card even more valuable over time.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.99% - 27.99% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
1.5-3 points per dollar
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250)
-
If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
-
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.99% - 27.99% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means instead of earning an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1, you could earn 1.87-2.62 points for every $1 you spend on purchases. You could earn 3.75-5.25 points for every $1 you spend on travel purchases made through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Sneaky good intro perks
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is often viewed as a long-term cash back card -- but most folks don't realize it also comes with a solid intro APR offer and a straightforward welcome bonus.
Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
Other highlights:
- $0 annual fee.
- Cash back: Earn 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- Intro APR: Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases and 15 months on balance transfers, then a 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR applies.
And that $500 spending requirement to earn the welcome bonus can easily be hit with everyday expenses like groceries or gas.
I've personally used this card as a go-to daily driver -- the rewards rack up fast without needing to track categories or switch cards for every purchase.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Prime Visa: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
This one's for all my fellow Amazon addicts.
The Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is offering one of the easiest welcome perks around: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. There's no need to spend a certain amount or wait for a future billing cycle. Once approved, the gift card hits your Amazon account immediately.
Here's what else makes the card a no-brainer if you're already a Prime member:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee (with Prime membership)
I got this card earlier this year and pretty much only use it for Amazon purchases. That 5% back category adds up -- and the instant gift card was a nice surprise.
Just remember: You'll need an active Amazon Prime membership to qualify and receive the $150 Amazon gift card upon approval.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Quick wins that actually pay off
If you're still swiping a sub-par rewards card, it might be time for an upgrade.
These three cards offer easy welcome offers to get the rewards flowing -- and if you pick one that matches your spending style, you'll keep earning all year long.
No stress, no annual fees, just smarter rewards.
Explore all the top sign-up bonuses in October 2025 for more options.
Our Research Expert