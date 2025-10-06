The 3 Easiest Credit Card Bonuses Worth Grabbing Right Now

What if your next grocery run earned you a $200 bonus?

These credit cards offer instant or easy-to-earn welcome offers just for doing what you already do -- using your card for everyday purchases.

As someone who's reviewed hundreds of cards, I can tell you: most people miss out on these fast wins.

Here are three of the easiest credit card bonuses worth grabbing right now.

1. Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card: Easy-to-earn welcome offer with simple rewards

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is one of the simplest ways to earn travel rewards without any complicated point systems.

The welcome offer: Earn 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.

Other card highlights:

$0 annual fee

Earn 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases

Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center

No foreign transaction fees

This card is perfect for low-key travelers who want simple rewards. You'll earn points on every purchase, and the easy $250 welcome offer can cover part of your next trip.

Pro tip: If you're a Preferred Rewards member with Bank of America, you can boost your points earnings by 25% to 75% -- making this card even more valuable over time.