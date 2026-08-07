The 3 Fastest Ways to Get Your Credit Score From 700 to 750

Getting your credit score from 700 to 750 quickly comes down to one number more than any other: your credit utilization ratio. This is a calculation of your average balance divided by your available credit limit.

My own FICO® Score sits at 838 as of this writing, and it's not luck or some insider trick. I've developed habits and methods to keep my utilization extremely low. Experts recommend keeping it under 30%, whereas mine never really goes higher than 5%.

Of course, this all assumes you already pay your bills on time. If your score is already at 700, you almost certainly do, so I'll skip the sermon. On-time payments are the floor here, not the accelerator.

1. Pay your balances down before the statement closes

The single fastest move to lowering your utilization is about timing. If you pay your balances down before the statement closes (instead of after), a lower balance gets reported to credit agencies.

Most credit card issuers report account balances to the bureaus once a month, usually on the statement date. Whatever the balance is that day is what shows up as "used" credit.

So even if you pay in full every month, a fat statement balance can make your utilization look high.

I actually pay my credit card balance weekly. Instead of making a single $4,000 payment when the invoice is due, I make 4 x $1,000 payments periodically. It's the same amount out of my pocket, but results in always having a low average balance.

If you do one thing this week, this is it. Try making mid-cycle payments and see the effect on your score.

2. Ask for a credit limit increase

The second-fastest move is raising your available credit limit. This lowers your utilization without changing anything on the payment side.

Utilization is your balance divided by your limit. For example, a $3,000 balance on a $10,000 credit limit is 30%. A bigger limit shrinks the ratio on its own. If you have that same $3,000 on a $15,000 limit, your ratio goes down to 20%.

One thing I do is just call and ask for a higher limit. This usually doesn't involve a hard credit pull, and takes effect immediately. I also rarely close a no-annual-fee card, since every open card keeps my total available credit higher.