The 3 Little-Known Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Most Cardholders Never Use -- July 2026

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) costs $95 a year, and the $100 annual hotel credit alone makes that easy to justify. Most cardholders max out the hotel credit, then stop thinking much about the rest of the perks, besides earning points on spending.

That's a mistake, because a few sneaky-valuable perks are hiding in plain sight. I'll highlight three below.

Now is also a standout moment to grab the card. Right now there's a limited-time welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value and up to $1,500 using Points Boost. If you're eligible and can hit that spend naturally, jump on it.

A $120 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card reimburses up to $120 every four years for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS. It's a full statement credit that lands automatically when you pay the application fee with the card.

I live in Southern California and used to cross the border into Mexico regularly. My Global Entry card got me into the fast lane and saved me hours of waiting time every trip. It was a life-saver.

TSA PreCheck feels like a baseline these days for domestic travel, and there's no real reason to skip it. One tip for newbies to PreCheck: add your Known Traveler Number (KTN) to every flight reservation. Do that, and PreCheck shows up right on your boarding pass.