The 3 Little-Known Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Most Cardholders Never Use -- July 2026
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) costs $95 a year, and the $100 annual hotel credit alone makes that easy to justify. Most cardholders max out the hotel credit, then stop thinking much about the rest of the perks, besides earning points on spending.
That's a mistake, because a few sneaky-valuable perks are hiding in plain sight. I'll highlight three below.
Now is also a standout moment to grab the card. Right now there's a limited-time welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value and up to $1,500 using Points Boost. If you're eligible and can hit that spend naturally, jump on it.
A $120 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card reimburses up to $120 every four years for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS. It's a full statement credit that lands automatically when you pay the application fee with the card.
I live in Southern California and used to cross the border into Mexico regularly. My Global Entry card got me into the fast lane and saved me hours of waiting time every trip. It was a life-saver.
TSA PreCheck feels like a baseline these days for domestic travel, and there's no real reason to skip it. One tip for newbies to PreCheck: add your Known Traveler Number (KTN) to every flight reservation. Do that, and PreCheck shows up right on your boarding pass.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer is ending soon!Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
-
This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
A free year of Apple TV worth $156
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card includes a full year of Apple TV at no cost, a $156 value, when you activate by Dec. 31, 2026 (terms apply). It's one of the newest perks on the card, so plenty of cardholders don't know it exists yet.
That covers a lot of great shows and movies! "Ted Lasso" alone is worth it if you somehow haven't seen it yet. My wife and I are also big fans of "Shrinking" -- but get the tissues out, you'll laugh and cry.
The only catch is the deadline. Activate before Dec. 31, 2026 to lock in that $156 subscription.
Rental car coverage that saves you money at the counter
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card includes auto rental collision coverage when you pay with the card and decline the rental company's own protection. It reimburses you for damage or theft to the vehicle, up to its value.
That means you can skip the pricey insurance the rental counter tries to upsell on every booking. I've never paid for that add-on for exactly this reason (and thankfully, I've never been in an accident to put it to the test!).
Coverage like this is rarer among the best travel credit cards than you'd expect. If you rent just once a year, it quietly pays you back.
Ending soon: 100,000 bonus points
The biggest reason to act now is the welcome offer, and it's going away soon. Right now you can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
At a baseline value of $0.01 per point, that's at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value. That single bonus covers the $95 annual fee more than 10 times over, before you touch any of the included perks.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a long-term keeper with more going on than meets the eye. If the spend works for you, jump on this offer while you still can.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.