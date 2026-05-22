The 3 Little-Known Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Most Cardholders Never Use

I've been writing about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) for years now, so I know pretty much all of the card's ins and outs. Every once in a while, though, it'll still surprise me.

For example, I know all about the card's solid rewards on dining and travel, access to tons of transfer partners, and the versatile $50 hotel credit. What I sometimes forget, though, are the protections and perks that most cardholders never use, even though they're paying for them every year.

And whether you're a weekly jetsetter or only travel every few months, at least one of them probably applies to you. Here are three underrated Chase Sapphire Preferred perks worth remembering.

1. Trip delay reimbursement

When a flight delay strands you at the airport for hours, most travelers grit their teeth and put up with it. What they don't do is file a claim with their credit card -- which means they're leaving money on the table.

If your trip is delayed more than 12 hours or requires an overnight stay, the Chase Sapphire Preferred covers unreimbursed expenses of up to $500 per covered traveler. That's real money, enough to cover a hotel room, dinner, and breakfast while you wait out a rebooking.

To qualify, you need to have paid for the trip with your Chase Sapphire Preferred (or with points earned on the card), and you'll need to notify the benefit administrator within 60 days of the delay. But if you keep your receipts and document the delay, the claim process can be more straightforward than it sounds.

This perk is rarer on top travel cards than you might think. And given how often flights are disrupted, it's worth knowing about before your next trip.