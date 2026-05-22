The 3 Little-Known Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Most Cardholders Never Use
I've been writing about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) for years now, so I know pretty much all of the card's ins and outs. Every once in a while, though, it'll still surprise me.
For example, I know all about the card's solid rewards on dining and travel, access to tons of transfer partners, and the versatile $50 hotel credit. What I sometimes forget, though, are the protections and perks that most cardholders never use, even though they're paying for them every year.
And whether you're a weekly jetsetter or only travel every few months, at least one of them probably applies to you. Here are three underrated Chase Sapphire Preferred perks worth remembering.
1. Trip delay reimbursement
When a flight delay strands you at the airport for hours, most travelers grit their teeth and put up with it. What they don't do is file a claim with their credit card -- which means they're leaving money on the table.
If your trip is delayed more than 12 hours or requires an overnight stay, the Chase Sapphire Preferred covers unreimbursed expenses of up to $500 per covered traveler. That's real money, enough to cover a hotel room, dinner, and breakfast while you wait out a rebooking.
To qualify, you need to have paid for the trip with your Chase Sapphire Preferred (or with points earned on the card), and you'll need to notify the benefit administrator within 60 days of the delay. But if you keep your receipts and document the delay, the claim process can be more straightforward than it sounds.
This perk is rarer on top travel cards than you might think. And given how often flights are disrupted, it's worth knowing about before your next trip.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Baggage delay insurance
A lot of us have been there: Your bag got delayed en route, and now you're standing at your destination without a change of clothes or a toothbrush. That's exactly the situation the Chase Sapphire Preferred's baggage delay insurance is built for.
The card reimburses you for essential purchases like toiletries and clothing for baggage delays over six hours by a passenger carrier, up to $100 a day for five days. That's up to $500 in coverage for the mundane expenses that pile up when your luggage takes a detour.
Here again, you need to have paid for the travel with your card. But if you're already using your Chase Sapphire Preferred for flights -- which makes sense, given its earning rates on travel -- this protection comes along for the ride automatically. Just another reason the Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of our favorite Chase cards out there.
3. Extended warranty protection: One more year on eligible purchases
This one has nothing to do with travel, which is probably why it gets overlooked. But if you use your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for everyday purchases -- electronics, appliances, anything with a manufacturer's warranty -- the card's extended warranty benefit can quietly add value.
The extended warranty benefit lengthens the original manufacturer's warranty by up to one additional year for warranties of three years or less, with a maximum coverage of $10,000 per item. Purchase protection also covers new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft, up to $500 per item.
That means if you buy a laptop with a one-year warranty and it fails 14 months in, your card has you covered. I'd make a habit of putting any big electronics purchases on the Chase Sapphire Preferred, for this reason alone.
None of these are flashy benefits you'd put on a billboard. But together they represent real, tangible value that most cardholders aren't taking advantage of. And they get even better when you remember the card has just a $95 annual fee.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.