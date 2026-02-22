The 3 Longest 0% Intro APR Cards of 2026: No Interest for up to 2 Years
If you're trying to save on high-interest debt, chances are you want a credit card with the longest 0% intro APR possible. It's a huge factor when deciding between balance transfer cards.
Fortunately, there are tons of great options. Right now, top balance transfer cards are offering up to two whole years of 0% intro APR, which means you can avoid interest all the way until 2028.
Here are three of the best balance transfer cards with the longest intro APRs available now.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Nearly two years for balance transfers and purchases
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. That's because it comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
With almost two years of an intro APR period on both purchases and balance transfers, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is great if you want to save on upcoming spending as well as existing debt.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card: 21 months for balance transfers, plus no late fees
The Citi Simplicity® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies to each.
The Citi Simplicity® Card has a shorter intro APR period on purchases than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. In exchange, though, the Citi Simplicity® Card comes with no late fees and no penalty APR, plus a lower balance transfer fee.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
That means if you're worried about falling behind on payments, the Citi Simplicity® Card can be a great safeguard.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card: 24 billing cycles for a limited time
Finally, if you want to pay 0% interest on balance transfers for two whole years, you'll want to check out the U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card.
For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
You'll also earn 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card. Plus, you can get a $20 statement credit each year for 11 consecutive months of purchases. Not bad.
Balance transfer cards: Other factors to consider
The length of the intro APR is a huge factor when you're deciding between balance transfer cards. It's not the only factor, though. Make sure you're checking out the fine print and comparing things like:
- Annual fee: All the cards above charge no annual fee, but plenty of others do.
- Balance transfer fee: When you execute a balance transfer, most cards will hit you with a "balance transfer fee," usually 3% to 5% of the amount you move. Be sure to factor this in when you're crunching numbers.
- Variable APR: Once your 0% period ends, a regular "variable" APR kicks in. Ideally, you'll pay off your entire balance before that happens -- but the variable APR can be super important if you don't.
- Time limit to transfer: Most cards require you to move your balance within a certain number of days to qualify for the intro rate.
- Payment requirements: A late payment can end your 0% period early or trigger a penalty APR or late fee, cutting into savings.
- Additional rewards and perks: Cards with earning rates and bonus categories can add long-term value after your intro APR ends.
Want to compare your options? See our list of all the best balance transfer cards available now.
