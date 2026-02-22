The 3 Longest 0% Intro APR Cards of 2026: No Interest for up to 2 Years

If you're trying to save on high-interest debt, chances are you want a credit card with the longest 0% intro APR possible. It's a huge factor when deciding between balance transfer cards.

Fortunately, there are tons of great options. Right now, top balance transfer cards are offering up to two whole years of 0% intro APR, which means you can avoid interest all the way until 2028.

Here are three of the best balance transfer cards with the longest intro APRs available now.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Nearly two years for balance transfers and purchases

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. That's because it comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.

With almost two years of an intro APR period on both purchases and balance transfers, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is great if you want to save on upcoming spending as well as existing debt.