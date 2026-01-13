The 3 Longest 0% Intro APR Cards of 2026: No Interest for up to 2 Years
A long 0% intro APR credit card can save you a ton in interest payments. For example, transferring a $6,000 balance at a 22% APR could help you save $1,540+ in interest over about 21 months, because every dollar you pay goes straight toward your debt, not interest.
My team tracks intro APR offers closely, and in 2026 here are the top picks you should consider for avoiding interest.
1. Citi Simplicity® Card for balance transfers
If your main goal is moving existing debt and having the lowest fees possible, the Citi Simplicity® Card is likely your best choice.
This Citi card has a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. At the end of the intro period, a regular ongoing 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
There's also no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR -- ever!
If you're aiming to knock out a balance over the next year and a half or so without interest getting in the way, this card gives you exactly that space.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card works well for purchases and transfers
Some people are juggling more than one thing -- existing debt and a big upcoming expense. That's where the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) really helps out.
It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period ends, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies, based on creditworthiness.
Instead of spreading debt across multiple cards, this lets you keep everything under one long, predictable interest-free window. The key is discipline, and sticking to a monthly plan for both old and new balances.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card gives you two full years of breathing room
If you want the longest runway possible right now, the U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is hard to ignore.
For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%. That's essentially up to two full years without interest -- carrying you through 2026 and 2027.
This kind of window is ideal if your payoff timeline is longer or your monthly budget is tight.
As always, the details matter. Balance transfer fees apply, and terms can change, so it's worth reviewing the fine print before applying.
Take control of your debt -- and your timeline
High-interest debt has a way of hanging around longer than it should. A long 0% intro APR card changes the rules by giving you time to get ahead without interest holding you back.
If paying interest through 2026 sounds exhausting, these cards offer a speedy path forward.
Just choose one that matches your plan, lock in the intro window, and stick to your payoff schedule.
Compare all of the current top 0% intro APR cards available right now.
Our Research Expert