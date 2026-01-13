The 3 Longest 0% Intro APR Cards of 2026: No Interest for up to 2 Years

A long 0% intro APR credit card can save you a ton in interest payments. For example, transferring a $6,000 balance at a 22% APR could help you save $1,540+ in interest over about 21 months, because every dollar you pay goes straight toward your debt, not interest.

My team tracks intro APR offers closely, and in 2026 here are the top picks you should consider for avoiding interest.

1. Citi Simplicity® Card for balance transfers

If your main goal is moving existing debt and having the lowest fees possible, the Citi Simplicity® Card is likely your best choice.

This Citi card has a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. At the end of the intro period, a regular ongoing 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

There's also no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR -- ever!

If you're aiming to knock out a balance over the next year and a half or so without interest getting in the way, this card gives you exactly that space.