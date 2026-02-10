The 3 Longest 0% Intro APR Offers Available Right Now

If you're carrying a $6,000 balance at 22% APR, it's really hard to get ahead. With over $100 a month vanishing into interest, that money isn't helping you -- it's slowing you down.

That's where a 0% intro APR card can change the game. By pressing pause on interest charges for up to 21 months or more, these cards give you room to breathe and a clear runway to pay off your balance faster.

We track the best 0% intro APR offers constantly, and these are three of the longest intro APR deals available today.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Long runway for purchases and transfers

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) recently won our award for Best 0% intro APR credit Card in 2026, and our analysts gave it a perfect 5-star rating.

Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate. There is a balance transferr fee of 5%, min: $5.

Why we like it: You can move over old balances and use it for big upcoming costs without interest piling up. There's no rewards program or flashy perks -- it's built purely to help ease the weight of credit card debt.

Who it's best for: Anyone planning a large purchase (like home repairs or medical expenses) and looking to consolidate debt.