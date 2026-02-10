The 3 Longest 0% Intro APR Offers Available Right Now
If you're carrying a $6,000 balance at 22% APR, it's really hard to get ahead. With over $100 a month vanishing into interest, that money isn't helping you -- it's slowing you down.
That's where a 0% intro APR card can change the game. By pressing pause on interest charges for up to 21 months or more, these cards give you room to breathe and a clear runway to pay off your balance faster.
We track the best 0% intro APR offers constantly, and these are three of the longest intro APR deals available today.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Long runway for purchases and transfers
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) recently won our award for Best 0% intro APR credit Card in 2026, and our analysts gave it a perfect 5-star rating.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate. There is a balance transferr fee of 5%, min: $5.
Why we like it: You can move over old balances and use it for big upcoming costs without interest piling up. There's no rewards program or flashy perks -- it's built purely to help ease the weight of credit card debt.
Who it's best for: Anyone planning a large purchase (like home repairs or medical expenses) and looking to consolidate debt.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Chase Slate®: Back and bigger than ever
The Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) just got relaunched and immediately joined the ranks of our top balance transfer cards.
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR thereafter.
Why we like it: This card has no annual fee, and the long 0% APR window is super competitive on both balance transfers and new purchases. Chase also offers some smart built-in protections, as well as credit tools.
Who it's best for: If you're early in your credit journey or just need a long, clean break from interest, Chase Slate® gives you exactly that.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
3. U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card: Long low-interest window for big balances
The U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card has the potential to help you avoid interest all the way into the year 2028 -- if you abide by the intro APR terms.
Intro APR: For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
Why we like it: Longer intro APR windows can lower the monthly payment needed to clear your entire balance before interest kicks back in.
Who it's best for: If you need maximum time to pay debt off, the U.S. Bank Shield Visa offers one of the longest low-interest offers available. Just note that balance transfers must be completed within 60 days.
Don't pay another month of interest
High APRs aren't going away anytime soon. But with the right 0% intro APR offer, you can block interest from your budget completely for up to 21 months or longer.
That's enough time to ditch debt, plan ahead, and get back to building wealth for the future.
Compare today's best 0% intro APR cards and apply with confidence.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, U.S. Bancorp, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.