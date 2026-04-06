The 3 Most Practical Reasons to Have a Credit Card Even if You Never Use It

If you don't like using credit cards, you're not alone. Plenty of people -- my tightwad dad included -- prefer debit cards and cash, even though credit cards offer tons of savings and rewards.

But here's the thing: You don't even need to use a credit card for it to work in your favor. In fact, simply having one -- and keeping it open -- can quietly help out your finances in a few important ways.

Here are three of the most practical reasons to keep a credit card, even if it hardly ever comes out of your wallet.

1. It helps your credit score (without spending more)

One of the biggest factors in your credit score is your credit utilization ratio. That's the percentage of your available credit you're actually using.

Let's say you have:

$10,000 in total credit

A $2,000 balance

Your utilization is 20%, which is pretty good. But if you have two cards with $10,000 limits, now you've got $20,000 in total credit -- and the same $2,000 balance makes for a 10% credit utilization. Even better.

There's another benefit, too: credit history length. The longer your accounts stay open, the better it is for your score. On the flip side, closing a card can shorten your average account age, which can hurt your score.

In both cases, even if you only buy one small thing or two a month -- a pack of gum, for example -- and pay it off, it'll actually help your credit score. That's because you've got a super low credit utilization, plus you're keeping your card open, which preserves your credit age.

Ready to up your credit limit -- and your credit score? See our list of the best high-limit credit cards and find the one that's right for you.

2. It gives you a financial backup plan

Life happens. Expenses pop up when you least expect them -- car repairs, medical bills, last-minute travel.

If you rely only on a debit card or cash, your options are limited to what's in your bank account. A credit card, on the other hand, gives you:

A built-in emergency buffer

Time to pay, without immediately draining your cash

A decent way to handle large, unexpected expenses

Of course, you don't want to pile up interest on a balance you can't pay off. But for the times when you really, really need it, the flexibility of a credit card can be huge.

3. It can unlock perks and protections you don't get with debit

Finally, credit cards often come with built-in benefits that can quietly help you out behind the scenes -- even if you barely use the card.

These can include:

Purchase protection (coverage if an item is damaged or stolen)

(coverage if an item is damaged or stolen) Extended warranties on eligible purchases

on eligible purchases Fraud protection with easier dispute resolution

with easier dispute resolution Rental car insurance or travel protections

Most debit cards just don't offer the same level of coverage.

You don't have to use your credit card everywhere. But using it for just a few key purchases -- like travel bookings or big-ticket items -- will give you access to these protections.

The key: Use it just enough to keep it active

There's one catch: If you never use your card at all, the issuer might close it due to inactivity. A simple way to avoid that:

Put one small recurring charge on the card (like a streaming service)

Set up autopay for the full balance

This keeps your account active, protects your credit score, and avoids interest entirely. Now you're getting a lot of the benefits of credit cards, without any of the headache.

Looking for a valuable card you can keep for the long run? Check out our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards available now to start saving.