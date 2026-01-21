The 3 Powerful 0% Intro APR Credit Cards People Rush to Open Every January
Every January, millions of Americans share the same financial New Year's resolution: pay off credit card debt.
If this is you, one of the smartest moves you can make right now is to shift that debt onto a 0% intro APR credit card. These cards basically "pause" interest, so you can make faster progress on debt and save money in the process.
Here are three top 0% intro APR cards for 2026, each with their own particular strength.
1. Citi Simplicity® Card: Best card for balance transfers
If your main goal is to tackle existing credit card debt, the Citi Simplicity® Card is a heavy hitter.
It won our 2026 Best Balance Transfer Card Award, and offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on balance transfers available.
The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
You'll also get:
- No late fees
- No penalty APR (missing a payment won't spike your rate)
- $0 annual fee
If you've got a lingering $5,000 balance at 22% APR, that's over $1,100 in potential interest you could dodge with this card. That's real money back in your pocket.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for new purchases
Sometimes the problem isn't old debt -- it's upcoming expenses.
If you've got big purchases planned this year and want to finance with as little interest as possible, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) has a great intro APR deal.
It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Just make sure to pay at least the minimum each month to maintain the intro rate. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also comes with:
- $0 annual fee
- Cellphone protection (when you pay your bill with the card)
- Fraud monitoring and zero liability
It's a great pick if you're planning a few larger purchases and want time to pay them off, without drowning in interest.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best hybrid card for cash back and debt help
Not all 0% intro APR cards are just for damage control. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) gives you both a long 0% intro APR window and cash back rewards.
It's a rare combo that makes this card a long-term keeper (I've had mine for over 10 years and am a big Chase fan).
Here are the highlight features:
- 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
There's also a quick and easy welcome offer for new cardholders: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
This card is ideal if you want to clean up a little credit card debt and keep using a single card for ongoing rewards.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Pause interest for all of 2026
If your biggest money goal this year is to finally knock out credit card debt (or just avoid adding more to it), starting with a 0% intro APR card is a smart move.
It gives you breathing room, and a real shot to get ahead without 20%+ compounding interest chasing you.
Whatever your reason, the tools are out there -- and January is one of the best times to make the move.
Check out all our top 0% intro APR cards from major issuers in 2026.
Our Research Expert