The 3 Powerful 0% Intro APR Credit Cards People Rush to Open Every January

Every January, millions of Americans share the same financial New Year's resolution: pay off credit card debt.

If this is you, one of the smartest moves you can make right now is to shift that debt onto a 0% intro APR credit card. These cards basically "pause" interest, so you can make faster progress on debt and save money in the process.

Here are three top 0% intro APR cards for 2026, each with their own particular strength.

1. Citi Simplicity® Card: Best card for balance transfers

If your main goal is to tackle existing credit card debt, the Citi Simplicity® Card is a heavy hitter.

It won our 2026 Best Balance Transfer Card Award, and offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on balance transfers available.

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.

You'll also get:

No late fees

No penalty APR (missing a payment won't spike your rate)

$0 annual fee

If you've got a lingering $5,000 balance at 22% APR, that's over $1,100 in potential interest you could dodge with this card. That's real money back in your pocket.