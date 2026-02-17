The 3 Top Credit Cards for People Who Hate Complicated Rules
Raise your hand if you're tired of credit cards that make you solve a puzzle just to earn rewards. (🙋♂️ Me! Me! Me!) You know the ones -- sneaky annual fees, rotating categories, 83 pages of terms and conditions, etc.
Good news: not all cards are built like that. There are some real gems out there that keep it chill, and charge no annual fees.
Here are three top picks for February 2026 that make life real easy.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Why I like it: This is the definition of easy. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases -- no categories, no rotating rewards, no tracking needed. It's a "set-it-and-forget-it" kind of card that works great as your daily driver.
If you spend around $2,000 per month on the card, you're looking at an easy $480 in cash rewards per year. For people who want one card that just works in the background, this one is a very low-stress option.
Current welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
2. Citi Double Cash® Card
Why I like it: This one's a long-time favorite in the flat-rate rewards world. You earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. It's a smart structure that encourages good habits, and keeps the rewards rolling.
There are no complicated rules or confusing bonus categories. Just simple cash back on all your regular spending, so you can focus on living your life.
Current welcome offer: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
3. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Why I like it: While this card technically has bonus categories, they're very likely to match your regular household spending. Think: groceries, gas, and online shopping. All the usual stuff people spend on.
What makes it especially low-stress is the Amex "Apply with Confidence" tool. This let's you check to see if you're approved before the application hits your credit score. That's a huge peace of mind, especially if you're new to credit cards or just cautious about applying. If you’re approved and accept the Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Current welcome offer: You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex.Read Full Review
- U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards
- U.S. gas stations cash back
- Big welcome offer
- No annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Foreign transaction fee
- High spend requirement for welcome offer
Make 2026 a stress-free rewards year
Imagine just going about your life, buying groceries, gas, takeout, and the usual stuff, and then one day you check your account and boom: a nice little pile of cash back waiting for you.
That's what these low-stress cards offer.
And since there are no annual fees, you don't have to worry about "getting your money's worth." Just easy rewards from issuers you can trust.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here