The 3 Top No-Annual-Fee Business Credit Cards of October 2026

The best no-annual-fee business card for most owners right now is the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). I review credit cards for a living, so I don't say that lightly.

About 99.9% of U.S. businesses are "small," according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a shocking number of those owners are leaving easy cash back on the table.

I was one of them. For years I ran side hustles and did small real estate projects using a crappy Visa debit card to buy everything -- all of which earned me a grand total of nothing.

Getting a no-annual-fee business card fixed that overnight. My first card even paid me a $750 sign-up bonus for getting started.

Here are three top picks for small business cards I'd recommend in October 2026.

1. Chase Ink Business Unlimited: best for simple, everything-earns cash back

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is my top pick because it lets you earn easy, unlimited cash back on all your spending. It's also got a very generous welcome offer that you'll rarely find on cards that have a $0 annual fee.

I'm a "set it and forget it" guy when it comes to rewards. This card gives you a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase -- so putting $40,000 in business expenses on the card will earn you $600 back without any stress.

One caveat: if nearly all your spending is inside a specific traditional business category (like office supplies, internet, or phone bills) its sister card is probably a better fit and has the same $0 annual fee. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card pays 5% cash back on those categories up to a cap, and it even earned our Best Business Credit Card award for 2026.

But for most small businesses, especially brand new ones, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is a better starting card.