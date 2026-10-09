The 3 Top No-Annual-Fee Business Credit Cards of October 2026
The best no-annual-fee business card for most owners right now is the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). I review credit cards for a living, so I don't say that lightly.
About 99.9% of U.S. businesses are "small," according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a shocking number of those owners are leaving easy cash back on the table.
I was one of them. For years I ran side hustles and did small real estate projects using a crappy Visa debit card to buy everything -- all of which earned me a grand total of nothing.
Getting a no-annual-fee business card fixed that overnight. My first card even paid me a $750 sign-up bonus for getting started.
Here are three top picks for small business cards I'd recommend in October 2026.
1. Chase Ink Business Unlimited: best for simple, everything-earns cash back
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is my top pick because it lets you earn easy, unlimited cash back on all your spending. It's also got a very generous welcome offer that you'll rarely find on cards that have a $0 annual fee.
I'm a "set it and forget it" guy when it comes to rewards. This card gives you a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase -- so putting $40,000 in business expenses on the card will earn you $600 back without any stress.
One caveat: if nearly all your spending is inside a specific traditional business category (like office supplies, internet, or phone bills) its sister card is probably a better fit and has the same $0 annual fee. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card pays 5% cash back on those categories up to a cap, and it even earned our Best Business Credit Card award for 2026.
But for most small businesses, especially brand new ones, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is a better starting card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus $750 bonus cash back to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
2. Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card: best for one big category
If you have a niche business that buys mostly the same stuff every month, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card can work wonders.
This card lets you tailor the rewards program. You basically pick a spending category (choose from gas, office supply stores, travel, and a few other options) and then you'll earn 3% cash back for all that spending. Plus earn 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter).
My business spending has always been scattered and unpredictable, so a card like this never fit my style. But for someone that drives a ton for work, or buys all their supplies from office stores, they can earn massive cash back.
Just note, the 3% and 2% cash back rates apply to your first $50,000 in combined spend each year, then drop to 1%, so it's not made for giant budgets. On the plus side, if you already bank with Bank of America, its Preferred Rewards for Business program can nudge rates even higher based on your membership tier.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
3. Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card: best for loyal BofA customers
This is another flat-rate card, so no messing with categories or spending caps -- just 1.5% cash back on all purchases, no annual fee. The biggest value here is if you're already a Bank of America bank customer.
You get even more if you've got a hefty account balance. That's what bumps up your Preferred Rewards for Business tier and boosts your cash back rate, climbing all the way to 2.62% for the top level.
Here's what that looks like for cash back: if you run $40,000 through the card at 2.62%, you'll earn an easy $1,000 back a year, instead of $600. Same spending, way more cash, just for bundling your banking. Getting paid extra to change nothing is pretty much my love language.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How to pick the right card for your business
I help businesses of all shapes and sizes pick credit cards. Honestly it almost always comes down to a couple things: where money is spent most and how much effort you want to put into it all.
Here's a quick gut check that can help you find the right card:
- Spending spread all over with no clear pattern → go with an unlimited flat-rate card.
- One or two categories eat most of your budget → choose a category card that rewards your spending the highest (or get a customizable rewards card).
- Already banking with BofA → the loyalty boost is worth chasing on any top Bank of America rewards card.
For most owners right now, I'd start with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card. My only regret is not doing it years sooner.
If you want to see the full field, our roundup of the best business credit cards lays them out side by side.
FAQs
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Yes, at first. Chase and Bank of America check your personal credit when you apply, which can cause a small, temporary dip in your score. Apart from that, most business cards don't report ongoing activity to your personal credit, as long as the account stays in good standing.
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Yes. You don't need an LLC or a registered company to get a business credit card. Sole proprietors, freelancers, and side-hustlers can apply under their own name and Social Security number, reporting their self-employment income.
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Yes, and it's usually free to add employee cards if the primary card account has no annual fee. All the business spending earns rewards in one pot, and you can set individual spending limits to keep employee purchases in check.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.