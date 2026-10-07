The 4 Best Business Cards for LLCs in October 2026

If you run an LLC, you're spending money constantly, and most of it goes on a credit card either way. The only question is whether that card gives you worthwhile perks and rewards.

My team at Motley Fool Money tracks business card offers year-round. Here are the four top picks we recommend most for LLC owners this month.

1. Best for tailored rewards: Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

If your LLC spending clusters in one specific category, this card can earn outsized rewards.

It lets you pick a bonus category (like gas stations, office supply stores, or travel) to earn 3% cash back, plus 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

It does have a $50,000 cap in combined spending in the bonus categories, then you earn 1% for everything thereafter. So it's best for smaller business spends who won't blow past that limit.

One big reason to go with Bank of America is loyalty. If you bank with it, the Preferred Rewards for Business program lifts your earning rate the more you keep on deposit. That program is part of the reason why Bank of America earned our Editors' Choice: Best Customer Loyalty Program for 2026.

Who it's best for: Predictable, category-heavy spenders who already bank with Bank of America and want to squeeze more out of it.

If your spending is spread evenly instead, the flat-rate sibling makes more sense. Check out the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card, which pays one simple rate on every purchase.