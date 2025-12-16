The 4 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make When Paying Off Credit Card Debt

As of late 2025, Americans are carrying over $1.23 trillion in credit card balances. And with the average interest rate now sitting a little north of 21%, that debt is becoming more and more expensive to ignore.

If you're in the thick of a credit card payoff plan (or thinking about starting one in 2026), dodging a few common mistakes can save you a boatload of money and time.

Here are four of the biggest missteps people make, and how to avoid them.

1. Not lowering your interest rate first

It's no secret that most credit cards charge sky-high interest. Right now, the average APR is over 21%. So if you're carrying $10,000 in debt, you could be paying more than $2,100 a year just in interest.

But what many borrowers don't realize is that you're not always stuck with the rate your issuer assigns you at first.

Sometimes, all it takes is a quick call to your credit card company to ask for a better rate. If your credit has improved or you've been making steady payments, there's a decent shot they'll say yes.

If you want to save the most money possible, a balance transfer credit card is a really smart move. These cards come with a 0% intro APR on transferred balances, letting you focus on paying your debt down without interest for a set period.

This interest‑free window can be surprisingly long. Some cards offer a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months, giving you almost two years of breathing room. Click here to see our picks for the top 0% intro APR balance transfer cards available right now.

2. Only making the minimum payment

Credit card minimum payments are tiny by design. With many issuers, the minimum due is calculated as interest plus about 1% of your balance.

Here's how that plays out in real life. Say you're carrying $5,000 in credit card debt at a 21% interest rate and only make the minimum payment each month. At that pace, it would take nearly five years to pay off the balance, and you'd end up paying more than $3,000 in interest along the way.

That's a steep price for moving slowly.

The fix is simple: pay more than the minimum whenever you can. Even adding an extra $100 or $200 to your monthly payment can dramatically cut down the time it takes to become debt-free.

3. Not getting help when you need it

Credit card debt is incredibly common. Like, over a trillion dollars common. So if you're feeling overwhelmed, just know -- you are far from alone.

And more importantly, you don't have to tackle it by yourself.

There are some amazing nonprofit credit counseling agencies out there that help people get back on track every day. They'll sit down with you (virtually or by phone), review your full situation, and help you come up with a realistic payoff plan.

Some can even negotiate with your credit card companies directly to reduce your interest rate or consolidate your payments into one monthly plan.

Two trusted names we love and recommend are Money Management International (MMI) and the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC).

If one conversation can take months (or years) off your debt journey, it's absolutely worth it.

4. Continuing to use your credit cards

One of the fastest ways to get out of credit card debt is by making consistent, hefty payments every month. Let's say you owe $10,000 at a 21% APR and commit to paying $500 per month, you'd be debt-free in just over two years.

That's the good news.

But here's where people slip up: they keep swiping their cards freely while trying to pay them off. Every new charge adds to the debt pile, and you end up spinning your wheels instead of moving forward.

Not to mention, if you're not on a 0% intro rate, those new charges rack up interest from day one.

If you're serious about ditching debt, stop using your credit cards completely -- for now. Stick to your debit card or cash so you're only spending money you actually have. It'll help you stay focused, spend more intentionally, and avoid digging a deeper hole.

The bottom line

Paying off credit card debt is hard -- no doubt about it.

But it's also one of the best financial moves you can make. Not only will you save a ton in interest, but your credit score could also climb higher, opening up better rates, better rewards cards, and bigger opportunities.

Avoid these four mistakes, stay consistent, and lean into tools like 0% intro APR cards. You'll be surprised how quickly the balance starts shrinking.

