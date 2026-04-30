The 5 Best Credit Cards for Emergencies in 2026

According to the Federal Reserve's most recent Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking, 37% of American adults couldn't cover a $400 emergency expense using cash or its equivalent. I cover credit cards for a living, and the right card doesn't just help you in the moment -- it can be the difference between paying off an emergency at 0% interest and watching a $1,500 bill turn into $2,000+ in a hurry. Here are my five picks for 2026, each one built for a different kind of financial scramble. 1. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card -- top all-around emergency card When an emergency hits, you want a card that covers all the bases -- no annual fee, a great cash back rewards program, an intro APR offer, and instant access capability. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card can get you out of a short-term bind, and also be a long-term keeper for your wallet. Annual fee: $0 Why we like it: The combination of an intro APR offer, flexible cash back rewards, and no annual fee makes this one of the strongest all-around picks in the no-annual fee card space. There's also a good chance you'll get instant access to your card number through the mobile app right after approval, so you may not have to wait for the physical card to arrive before using it. Who it's best for: Someone who wants one card that's ready for almost any emergency scenario -- whether that's a big purchase they need to pay down over time, everyday spending that earns cash back, or the convenience of potentially getting started right away as an existing Bank of America customer.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Bonus Offer Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. 1% - 6% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening $200 cash back Bottom Line This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Competitive welcome bonus Bonus cash back in a category of your choice No annual fee Great intro & transfer APR offer Relationship rewards bonus Foreign transaction fee Limit on bonus cash back

Card Details $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 2/12/26.

2. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express -- for immediate access American Express gives approved cardholders an instant card number right after approval -- your real card number, not a temporary one -- which you can add to Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay and start spending immediately. That's a meaningful edge when the emergency is today. Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees) Why we like it: No annual fee (see rates and fees), an intro APR offer on purchases, and instant card number access upon approval (eligibility required) make this a strong pick to keep in your back pocket. The digital wallet compatibility means you can use it at most retailers within minutes of getting approved. Terms apply. Who it's best for: Someone who wants the fastest possible path from "approved" to "able to pay" -- and prefers a card with no annual fee (see rates and fees) and everyday cash back rewards.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months APR 19.49%-28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. 1%-3% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply. As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards U.S. gas stations cash back Big welcome offer No annual fee (see rates and fees) Foreign transaction fee High spend requirement for welcome offer

Card Details Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. No Annual Fee. Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%. Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do. Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal. Terms Apply.



3. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- for buying something and paying it off over time Some emergencies are big enough that you genuinely need time to pay off. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) earned our award for Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026 for a reason: it gives you one of the longest interest-free windows available on new purchases. Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after Annual fee: $0 Why we like it: Pay no interest for almost two full years -- which means you can charge a major emergency expense today and spread your payments over a long intro APR window without paying a dollar in interest. That's a significant financial cushion when cash flow is tight. Who it's best for: Anyone facing a large, unavoidable expense (like a home or car repair, a medical bill, a must-have appliance) who needs real time to pay it off without interest compounding against them.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



4. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- for balance transfer and debt consolidation Already carrying high-interest debt from a past emergency? This is the card to help ease the pain of 20%+ interest. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers one of the longest intro APR windows available on balance transfers, with a low intro transfer fee. Annual fee: $0 Why we like it: The combination of a long intro APR window and a low intro balance transfer fee makes this one of the most practical debt consolidation tools available. If high-APR debt is your emergency, this card is the solution. Who it's best for: Someone who already has credit card debt at a high APR and wants to consolidate it into a single, interest-free payoff window. Best if you have a realistic plan to pay off the balance before the intro period ends.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge. Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay. Get free access to your FICO® Score online.



5. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- to book a trip and get travel insurance Not every emergency involves a bill -- some involve a disruption. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is my top pick for travelers who want to know they're covered when flights get canceled, bags disappear, or a trip gets interrupted unexpectedly. One important note: the travel insurance benefits only apply when you book the trip with the card. If you've already booked and are adding this card now, you'll want to rebook through the card going forward. Annual fee: $95 Why we like it: Trip cancellation and interruption coverage, travel delay reimbursement, baggage delay insurance, and a strong welcome offer make this the smartest card to reach for when planning any trip worth protecting. The welcome offer gives you the chance to earn a meaningful points boost right out of the gate. Who it's best for: Frequent or occasional travelers who want built-in protection against disruptions -- in addition to ongoing travel rewards. If you travel even a few times a year and something goes sideways, this card can pay for itself many times over.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 75,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Member FDIC



How to choose the best credit card for emergencies If your biggest concern is a large unexpected expense, a card with a long 0% intro APR on purchases is your most powerful tool. It lets you finance the cost interest-free and make steady payments without a 20% APR compounding against you. Or, if you're already carrying high-interest debt from a past emergency, a balance transfer card does the same job -- it pauses the interest on transferred balances so every payment chips away at the actual balance instead of the bank's pocket. And if your emergencies tend to involve travel, the right card isn't about APR at all. It's about built-in protections that cover you before anything goes wrong. The smartest move is to have the right card before you need it. But luckily, getting approved and set up takes maybe 15 minutes these days, and many cards offer instant access if your emergency needs it. See all of our top credit card picks for 2026 and find the right one for your situation.



