The 5 Best Credit Cards for Streaming Services in March 2026

Streaming has officially taken over the living room. Streaming now accounts for 44% of total TV viewing, topping both cable and broadcast TV. And most households aren't just paying for one service -- the average U.S. household uses nearly seven streaming services.

The good news: the right credit card can take a little sting out of those monthly charges. Some cards offer flat cash back on all streaming purchases. Others come loaded with specific monthly or annual credits for services like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+. Just watch the annual fees.

Below are my top picks for the best credit cards for streaming services in March 2026.

1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Annual fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

Rewards for streaming: 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, plus up to $120 back per year ($10/month) as a statement credit when you use the card at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites for purchases. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Best for: Families who subscribe to multiple streaming platforms and also spend heavily at U.S. supermarkets (where you'll also earn high cash back).

If you're already paying for a Disney bundle, this card practically pays for itself. The 6% cash back on streaming rate is the highest you'll find on any no-fuss cash back card, and the Disney/Hulu/ESPN+ credit stacks right on top of it.