The 5 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make When Paying Off Credit Card Debt

The average American carries a balance of $6,371 on credit cards in 2025, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's a big monthly drain -- and it can keep you stuck financially for years if you're not strategic.

I've helped people tackle credit card debt for years, and I've seen it all… big wins, painful setbacks, and the same avoidable mistakes again and again.

Here are five of the most common mistakes, and how to sidestep them so you can become debt-free faster.

1. Not fixing the underlying spending habits

When I talk to people who've finally paid off their credit cards, the happiest ones aren't just debt-free -- they've also changed the way they handle money.

Sometimes the fix is as simple as paying closer attention to where your money goes each month. Other times it's putting a little cash aside so the next flat tire or broken fridge doesn't wipe you out.

Think about what put you in debt in the first place. Once you solve that problem, you're not just getting out of debt, you're making sure it stays gone forever.

2. Not using a balance transfer card

Interest is like quicksand. It slows you down and keeps you stuck.

If you're paying 20%+ APR, a big chunk of your monthly payment is going straight to interest instead of shrinking your balance.

That's where a 0% intro APR balance transfer card can help. It's like hitting "pause" on interest for a year or more so your payments go entirely toward the debt.

For example, moving a $6,000 balance from a 25% APR card to a 0% intro APR card for 21 months could save you over $1,500 in interest -- if you pay it off before the promo period ends

Here's a card that just won our best balance transfer card for 2025, thanks to its super long 0% intro APR window. See our full review of the Citi Simplicity® Card here.

3. Using the wrong payoff method

There's more than one way to pay off debt. In my opinion, the "right" one is the one you'll actually stick to. Here are two common strategies.

Snowball method: Pay off the smallest balance first for quick wins and motivation.

Pay off the balance first for quick wins and motivation. Avalanche method: Pay off the highest-interest balance first to save the most money.

The avalanche method is mathematically faster, but the snowball method can keep you motivated if you need those early wins. If you're unsure, run the numbers with our free debt snowball calculator to see which works best for your situation.

4. Not setting a specific goal

"I'll just pay what I can" sounds reasonable. But even if you have the best intentions it can quickly slip into years of minimum payments and no real progress.

Without a specific payoff date and plan, it's too easy to drift.

Instead, get specific about your payoff goals.

Decide on a target date to be debt-free.

Calculate the monthly payment you'll need to hit it.

Automate debt payments so you don't "accidentally" spend the money elsewhere.

If your timeline feels unrealistic, that's a sign you either need to cut expenses further, increase your income, or explore a balance transfer to save on interest.

5. Not seeking professional help

Sometimes your situation is so bad you need to call in reinforcements.

Nonprofit credit counseling agencies like Money Management International (MMI) and the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) can help you make a realistic plan, negotiate lower rates, and even combine multiple payments into one.

They're not there to judge. They're there to help you get unstuck. It's like having a private coach in your corner.

The bottom line

Paying off credit card debt isn't just about making payments. It's about building habits and using tools that make the process easier.

Avoid these five mistakes, and you'll not only get out of debt faster, you'll also set yourself up to stay there.

See our full list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards here. Compare options, lock in a long interest-free window, and start making real progress on your debt today.